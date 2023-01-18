DENTON — Over 150 community members gathered on Monday, Jan. 16, at Lockerman Middle School to celebrate the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March. They called it a “Day of Remembrance and Service.” To put all of these individuals to good use, there was a charitable component, a drive for goods for the local homeless shelter. A small mountain of paper products, sanitizing wipes and diapers were collected.
“We can always use diapers at the shelter,” said Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries.
There was joy among the crowd. There were law enforcement officials, politicians, educators and clergy all grouped together. There were students, musicians and Buffalo Soldier bikers working together to get out Dr. King’s message. There were even pink and green color coordinated sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha, who seemed to be having the most fun.
Jonathan Grow, principal of Lockerman Middle School, said, “Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education. I want to give a huge thanks to the Lockerman Association especially Miss Wanda (Molock) and Miss Janet (Fountain) for all of your hard work.”
One young lady got up to sing a gospel song. At first shy and then joyous as the crowd was rooting for her, Alivia Stanley, a 7th grader at Lockerman School, nailed it, and the crowd loved it. She gave one of several musical performances.
Denton Town Councilman Keith Johnson, also a Maryland State Trooper, took the microphone and laid down some scripture, citing love as the highest calling.
“As a nation today we honor Martin Luther King, someone who had a dream, pursued that dream and lived courageously despite knowing the risk. Though we may still be pursuing that dream, that dream is not dead,” he said.
The Reverend Arevia Michelle Wayman, a member of the Caroline County Board of Educatioin, quoted King, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But by all means keep moving. Young people, we want you to continue to do your best and if you are not doing your best, then start doing your best.”
This brought cheers out of the crowd. As lunch bags were handed out the crowd headed to the street. With a police escort they walked with purpose to the Caroline County Circuit Courthouse. Old and young, Black and white, they walked together.
County Commissioner Larry Porter walked with his old classmate Gloria Truxon.
“There was a wonderful turnout and a good cross section of people. And we had a wonderful surprise at the end,” said Dr. Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County NAACP.
The surprise was fulfilled on the court steps with a full crowd watching. Wanda Molock received the Jefferson Award from a WBOC reporter who taped the whole thing for the evening news. Molock was one of the principal organizers of the unity march along with Janet Fountain. Molock cried upon receiving the recognition.
Then Sammy Scott walked up the courthouse steps and recited King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” from memory.
