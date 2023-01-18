DENTON — Over 150 community members gathered on Monday, Jan. 16, at Lockerman Middle School to celebrate the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March. They called it a “Day of Remembrance and Service.” To put all of these individuals to good use, there was a charitable component, a drive for goods for the local homeless shelter. A small mountain of paper products, sanitizing wipes and diapers were collected.

