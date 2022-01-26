Caroline County Public Schools serves over 5,800 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The school system provides a progressive, academically challenging education that prepares students for higher education, careers and life.

The Caroline County Board of Education provides leadership and oversight for the Caroline County Public Schools by setting goals, establishing policies, and committing resources to benefit our students. The board is comprised of three elected members (one from each district), two members appointed by the governor, and two non-voting student members (one from each high school). Each member serves for a term of four years beginning on the first Monday in December. Student members serve for a term of one year. The superintendent of schools serves as secretary-treasurer of the board.

The board generally meets the first Tuesday of every month. They also hold a work session every third Tuesday of the month.

School board members are James A. Newcomb Jr., president; Richard “Rick” Barton, vice president; Donna L. DiGiacomo; Mark R. Jones; and Arevia Wayman. Dr. Derek L. Simmons is interim superintendent of schools.

Denton Elementary School

303 Sharp Rd

Denton, MD 21629

Phone: 410-479-1660

Fax: 410-479-4220

https://www.dentones.org/

Federalsburg Elementary School

302 S University Ave

Federalsburg, MD 21632

Phone: 410-479-2761

Fax: 410-754-5504

https://www.federalsburges.org/

Greensboro Elementary School

627 N Main Street

Greensboro, MD 21639

Phone: 410-479-3885

Fax: 410-482-8880

https://www.greensboroes.org/

Preston Elementary School

225 Main Street

Preston, MD 21655

Phone: 410-479-2897

Fax: 410-673-7301

https://www.prestones.org/

Ridgely Elementary School

118 N Central Ave

Ridgely, MD 21660

Phone: 410-479-3243

https://www.ridgelyes.org/

Colonel Richardson Middle School

25390 Richardson Rd

Federalsburg, MD 21632

Phone: 410-479-1462

Fax: 410-754-5695

https://www.colonelrichardsonms.org/

Lockerman Middle School

410 Lockerman St

Denton, MD 21629

Phone: 410-479-2760

Fax: 410-479-3273

https://www.lockermanms.org/

Colonel Richardson High School

25320 Richardson Road

Federalsburg, Maryland 21632

Phone: 410-479-3678

Fax: 410-754-3497

https://www.colonelrichardsonhs.org/

North Caroline High School

10990 River Road

Ridgely, MD 21660

Phone: 410-479-2332

https://www.northcarolinehs.org/

Caroline Career &

Technology Center

The Caroline Career and Technology Center will challenge, empower, and prepare students to enter the world of work and attain the post-secondary education required to compete in today’s advancing world of technology. Career and Technology Education programs in Caroline County have a mission to assist students in being lifelong learners regardless of the avenue they choose to enter the world of work.

The focus of CTE programs in Caroline County is to meet both the school system and the CTE missions. CTE majors in Caroline County provide value-added opportunities (college credit and industry recognized certifications) by connecting content knowledge and skills with inquiry-based learning, hands-on projects, and authentic problem solving that address all aspects of industry.

The superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools and the Caroline County Board of Education have a vision to ensure that every student is equipped with the academic and technical skills to enter the world of work, military, or post-secondary education.

Caroline Career &

Technology Center

10855 Central Ave.

Ridgely, MD 21660

Phone: 410-479-0100

Fax: 410-479-1308

Caroline Judy Center Early Learning Hub

The Caroline County Judy Centers promote school readiness through collaboration with community-based agencies and organizations. Through these partnerships, the Judy Centers are able to provide a full range of early intervention and comprehensive services within the school and center.

Federalsburg Judy

Center

323 S. University Ave.

Federalsburg, MD 21632

Phone: 410-754-2467

Serving Federalsburg Elementary School

Greensboro Judy Center

Temporary home at Ridgely Head Start:

2 North Maple Ave., Suite 2

Ridgely, MD 21660

Permanent home (under construction):

625 Main St.

Greensboro, MD 21639

Phone: 410-634-2231

Serving Greensboro Elementary School

