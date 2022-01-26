Caroline County Public Schools serves over 5,800 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The school system provides a progressive, academically challenging education that prepares students for higher education, careers and life.
The Caroline County Board of Education provides leadership and oversight for the Caroline County Public Schools by setting goals, establishing policies, and committing resources to benefit our students. The board is comprised of three elected members (one from each district), two members appointed by the governor, and two non-voting student members (one from each high school). Each member serves for a term of four years beginning on the first Monday in December. Student members serve for a term of one year. The superintendent of schools serves as secretary-treasurer of the board.
The board generally meets the first Tuesday of every month. They also hold a work session every third Tuesday of the month.
School board members are James A. Newcomb Jr., president; Richard “Rick” Barton, vice president; Donna L. DiGiacomo; Mark R. Jones; and Arevia Wayman. Dr. Derek L. Simmons is interim superintendent of schools.
Denton Elementary School
303 Sharp Rd
Denton, MD 21629
Phone: 410-479-1660
Fax: 410-479-4220
Federalsburg Elementary School
302 S University Ave
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Phone: 410-479-2761
Fax: 410-754-5504
Greensboro Elementary School
627 N Main Street
Greensboro, MD 21639
Phone: 410-479-3885
Fax: 410-482-8880
Preston Elementary School
225 Main Street
Preston, MD 21655
Phone: 410-479-2897
Fax: 410-673-7301
Ridgely Elementary School
118 N Central Ave
Ridgely, MD 21660
Phone: 410-479-3243
Colonel Richardson Middle School
25390 Richardson Rd
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Phone: 410-479-1462
Fax: 410-754-5695
Lockerman Middle School
410 Lockerman St
Denton, MD 21629
Phone: 410-479-2760
Fax: 410-479-3273
Colonel Richardson High School
25320 Richardson Road
Federalsburg, Maryland 21632
Phone: 410-479-3678
Fax: 410-754-3497
North Caroline High School
10990 River Road
Ridgely, MD 21660
Phone: 410-479-2332
Caroline Career &
Technology Center
The Caroline Career and Technology Center will challenge, empower, and prepare students to enter the world of work and attain the post-secondary education required to compete in today’s advancing world of technology. Career and Technology Education programs in Caroline County have a mission to assist students in being lifelong learners regardless of the avenue they choose to enter the world of work.
The focus of CTE programs in Caroline County is to meet both the school system and the CTE missions. CTE majors in Caroline County provide value-added opportunities (college credit and industry recognized certifications) by connecting content knowledge and skills with inquiry-based learning, hands-on projects, and authentic problem solving that address all aspects of industry.
The superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools and the Caroline County Board of Education have a vision to ensure that every student is equipped with the academic and technical skills to enter the world of work, military, or post-secondary education.
Caroline Career &
Technology Center
10855 Central Ave.
Ridgely, MD 21660
Phone: 410-479-0100
Fax: 410-479-1308
Caroline Judy Center Early Learning Hub
The Caroline County Judy Centers promote school readiness through collaboration with community-based agencies and organizations. Through these partnerships, the Judy Centers are able to provide a full range of early intervention and comprehensive services within the school and center.
Federalsburg Judy
Center
323 S. University Ave.
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Phone: 410-754-2467
Serving Federalsburg Elementary School
Greensboro Judy Center
Temporary home at Ridgely Head Start:
2 North Maple Ave., Suite 2
Ridgely, MD 21660
Permanent home (under construction):
625 Main St.
Greensboro, MD 21639
Phone: 410-634-2231
Serving Greensboro Elementary School
