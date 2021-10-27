DENTON — In the past few weeks, Abigail McNinch, mayor of Denton, and Kevin Reichart, mayor of Greensboro, joined a national campaign called “Mayors for Mentoring.” This campaign is an effort to celebrate the efforts of mayors to expand the quality and quantity of mentoring opportunities for young people in their communities.
From their unique position as community leaders, mayors can make a powerful impact in their cities. Mentor and its affiliates want to showcase these elected leaders across the country who are elevating mentoring in their communities. Mayors are scaling quality mentoring initiatives, mobilizing their communities, and better equipping young people to succeed through improved school attendance and achievement, high school graduation, workforce readiness, and connection to their cities.
“For us at the YMCA Caroline Mentoring Project, it is an honor to have these two mayors as they have always shown passion and commitment for the youth in their communities. In collaboration with Mrs. McNinch and Mr. Reichart, we will be carrying out several initiatives at the local level to raise awareness about the benefits of mentoring and the importance of becoming a mentor,” said Angel Perez, program coordinator.
Both mayors have brought Caroline County’s name to the map with McNich being the first Eastern Shore mayor to be part of this national campaign and the second mayor to join this campaign from the state of Maryland. Reichart is the second Eastern Shore mayor to be a part of this national campaign and the third mayor to join this campaign from the state of Maryland.
“We at the YMCA know the impact that a positive adult role model can have on a young person. It’s awesome to know that we have local leadership in our corner to help us continue serving the young people of Caroline County,” said Brian Byrnes, executive director of the Caroline County Family YMCA.
To learn more or to join this free program offered by the Caroline County Family YMCA, contact Perez at 410-479-3060 or carolineymcamentoring@ymcachesapeake.org. This program is funded by Caroline Human Services Council.
