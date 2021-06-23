DENTON — More people in Caroline County died from opioid overdoses in 2020 than died from COVID-19. The county saw 65 overdoses last year, and 17 of those were fatal, said Roger McKnight, mobile treatment unit administrator with the Caroline County Health Department.
The need to help residents battling opioid addiction didn’t decrease during the pandemic. Mental health issues and substance abuse sky-rocketed locally, just as it did throughout the country, said Jessica Tuel, Caroline Behavioral Health clinical supervisor for services.
But McKnight and the mobile treatment unit team don’t dwell on the 17 lives lost; the mobile treatment unit has a more proactive goal to keep people from getting to that point. “We look at it as how many overdoses we saved (prevented),” he said.
Caroline’s mobile treatment unit, or MTU, is being hailed as a national model for reaching a rural community with medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Just two short years since it launched, the program has treated 220 people for opioid use disorder, according to Terri Ross, director of Caroline County Behavior Health.
“Currently, we have 118 patients in treatment,” she said. “The MTU averages 87 patients a month, new patients and follow ups.”
The mobile treatment unit is operated as a partnership between the health department and University of Maryland School of Medicine and funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant provided a repurposed RV in which the treatment team travels around the county to reach people where they live.
“This has been a wonderful program and illustrates how medication-assisted treatment via a mobile treatment unit in a rural area can be highly successful,” said Dr. Eric Weintraub, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who has been involved with the program since it began.
The program’s success can be credited to the MTU team and their community partnerships, Tuel said. The University of Maryland provides the doctors and orders suboxone treatment; the urinalysis, counseling and doctor telehealth visit all happen right on the RV. She called it “a one-stop shop.”
Medication-assisted treatment is “a safer way for people to treat their disease,” Tuel said.
“No drugs are given on the mobile treatment unit,” Ross said. And no medicine is kept on the RV. After the patient talks with the doctor, the doctor sends their prescription to their local pharmacy for pickup.
“The doctors who are on the screen are some of the best doctors in the state of Maryland,” Tuel added.
Ross identified locations by looking at the overdose data in the county and where the overdoses were happening, then took the MTU there. Transportation is often a barrier to treatment in a rural area, and public transportation is mostly non-existent here; by taking the treatment to the patients, they could eliminate that barrier, Ross said.
Then McKnight got the faith community involved. With the help and use of church facilities within the affected communities they could broaden what they were doing to offer more peer counseling and individual counseling and group counseling, he said. The RV sets up in the parking lot.
People are used to seeing many different activities at churches, so it also cuts down on the stigma of being seen where drug treatment is being offered, McKnight said.
As the first person a patient often meets, McKnight said he tells them his story, about his 31 years in recovery and what he has accomplished in his life and how their lives can change.
The program was unveiled in March 2019 and launched that June. It had been running almost a year when the pandemic hit and everything shut down. Even with COVID-19, the MTU was only down about two weeks, said Carla Penny, MTU coordinator, adding the team knew they couldn’t leave their patients with nothing.
“We had to make adjustments, of course, create safety nets for patients and ourselves,” McKnight said.
They had to get gloves, gowns, face masks, a thermometer and other protective equipment, Ross said.
They went to an appointment system, and people had to wait outside the RV for their turn to talk to substance use counselor Kristina Pullen and their doctor.
Patients had to enter one at a time and have their temperature checked first, but no one missed out on treatment, Ross said.
Even during COVID having to make appointments, they felt it was important to keep the walk up policy, so people seeking help could just show up, McKnight said.
“Our philosophy is to treat everyone seeking help that day so no one is turned away,” Ross said.
It might have taken a little longer to work them in that day, but they figured out how to make it work so the person still got help, the team said.
“We actually had one person walk up (for treatment) during COVID, and he’s gone back to school, gotten a car, gotten a job, and he’s thriving,” Penny said, adding it was raining the day the man walked up. “He came up, and he said, I just need help. And I said, you know what, we’re going to help you today.”
Pre-pandemic the MTU traveled to four locations around the county: First Church of God, 101 Bloomington Ave., Federalsburg, noon to 4 p.m. Mondays; Trinity AME Zion Church, 12100 School St., Ridgely, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; Greensboro Baptist Church, 401 West Sunset Ave., Greensboro, 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays; and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 South 5th Ave., Denton, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
Now that many people have been vaccinated, COVID cases are declining, most restrictions have been lifted and churches have reopened. The MTU is back at the churches in Federalsburg, Greensboro and Denton. Trinity in Ridgely has not reopened yet, so on Tuesdays the MTU operates in the Health and Public Services building in Denton. The MTU is expected to return to Ridgely in the near future.
On Fridays, the team reviews current cases and overdoses that have recently occurred. Where they see a need, Penny and McKnight will go to a person’s home and train family members in the use of Narcan, as well as encourage outpatient treatment on the MTU. They begin building a relationship that shows they are there to help.
“During the pandemic, 71 patients were treated by phone,” Ross said.
Around the county, 22 patients a month are seen in Federalsburg; 21 in Greensboro; and 39 in Denton, she said.
Patients can refer themselves or be referred by a loved one. Call 410-479-1882.
“We’re here to help,” Penny said. “We treat the whole person, mind, body and soul, in one purple van.”
