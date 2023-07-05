DENTON – At the June board of education meeting, Superintendent Derek L. Simmons announced administrative appointments for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
“We are really excited about the next school year,” Simmons said. “The people appointed tonight become an integral part of the talented team who serve the needs of students throughout the county.”
Mary Jo Kerr, Principal, Greensboro Elementary School
Kerr began her career as an elementary teacher in Pittsburgh. She came to CCPS in 2008 to teach English Language Arts at Colonel Richardson Middle School. In 2018, she was appointed assistant principal at Greensboro Elementary School. Kerr earned her Bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure in Allegany, New York, and her Master’s degree in educational leadership from Salisbury University.
Jared Sherman, Principal, Colonel Richardson High School
Sherman came to Caroline in 2006 to teach History, Computer Science and Psychology at Colonel Richardson High School. He subsequently served as dean of students and is currently the assistant principal at CRHS. Sherman earned his Bachelor’s degree from Clarion University and his Master’s degree from Salisbury University.
Crystal Drexel, Assistant Principal, North Caroline High School
Drexel began her teaching career as a social studies teacher with Washington County Public Schools in 2006. She subsequently taught in Horry County, South Carolina, and Dorchester County before coming to Caroline in 2022 to teach at Lockerman Middle School. Drexel has a Bachelor’s in Social Sciences and a Master’s in Supervision/Administration, both from Frostburg State University.
Eric Cook, Coordinator of Career & Technical Education
Cook joined CCPS in 2018 as a Criminal Justice teacher at Caroline Career and Technology Center. In 2019 he became the Career and Technical Education teacher specialist and in 2020, added youth apprenticeship coordinator to his duties. He has a Bachelor’s in Criminology and Justice Studies, a minor in History, and a Master’s in Secondary Education from the College of New Jersey.
Victoria Shull, Coordinator of Multilingual Learners
Shull began her career in Caroline as a teacher at Greensboro Elementary School in 2015. She also taught at Denton Elementary School before becoming an English Learner Teacher Specialist. Shull earned her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and Early Childhood with a minor in English as a Second Language, and a Master’s degree in Education and teaching English to speakers of other languages, both from Salisbury University.
Heather Montgomery, Coordinator of Multilingual Learners
Montgomery began her career in 2016 substitute English as a Second Language teacher in Caroline. She subsequently became the Lead English Language teacher at Queen Anne’s County Public Schools where she has served since 2017. Montgomery has Bachelor’s degrees in Interdisciplinary Studies and Elementary Education with a minor in ESOL from Salisbury University, and a Master’s from Concordia University.
