FEDERALSBURG — Caroline County Public Schools held an official kickoff for the new school year Aug. 24, welcoming new teachers.
Colonel Richardson High School cheerleaders and members of the marching band greeted teachers as they arrived. School Board President James A. Newcomb Jr. opened the program, welcoming everyone back and extending best wishes for a great school year.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Derek Simmons took attendance, with each school and district employees showing their spirit when called.
Simmons welcomed second-year teachers back, telling them he appreciated them coming back after such a rough first year.
He proceeded to recognize employees for milestone years of service, each group standing to applause from their peers. When Simmons reached 40 years of service, just one person stood — Mark Cauffman, who is the coordinator of network services in the technology department.
2022-2023 Caroline Teacher of the Year Mirta Valdes-Bradner has not yet received her car, a new Escort, but she does have a key.
Simmons talked about the school system’s new logo and hash tags: Caroline County Public Schools: One Family. One Vision. #onecaroline #carolinefamily
Family is what makes people want to be a part of us, what makes them stay, what sustains them on
the tough days, he said, adding, we wanted a logo that reflects who we are and who we aspire to be.
He talked about new and creative ways to support staff, specifically mentioning a retention bonus slated for all regular employees in November and free YMCA membership for two years to support employee wellness.
Simmons outlined his guiding principals:
• One family, one vision moving forward
• Guaranteed and viable curriculum
• Multi-tiered system of support in place for all students
• Welcoming and partnering with families and community
• The classroom is the most important place in the school system; every job in the system exists to support what goes on in the classroom.
He talked about last school year and the realization that COVID was still going to be a factor.
Caroline was short-staffed at the county office, operating with an interim superintendent, lost years of institutional knowledge with retirees, the Maryland Blueprint was coming in — there were many challenges.
They ended the year with 1,861 student quarantines, Simmons said.
Even with all those roadblocks, staff still focused on what mattered, he added. K-8 reading and
math data by the end of the year showed students gained ground at all levels.
For this year, Simmons stressed, how much time do we have? There’s a limited amount of time in the day and year, he said. Time is a precious commodity that we do not get back. Our kids deserve our efforts to use this time to narrow their gaps in learning from the pandemic and to learn the requisite standards of the course.
Simmons also spoke about the new cell phone rules, which are not official policy yet.
Our strength is in what we give our students, Simmons said, a sense of family, familiarity, a supportive community, a safe place to learn and grow. Students are raised up through strong relationships, support services and meaningful curriculum.
He said communication needs to remain an area of focus and introduced the school system’s new app, available for download in the App Store or on Google Play. Search Caroline Schools, MD.
