EASTON — Suzie Hurley has been teaching yoga since 1982. But teaching in a cathedral is something new for her. She has been to India five times and taken students with her three times. She radiates a mixture of firm sturdiness and a playful mirth.
The Trinity Cathedral on Goldsboro Street has opened up its sanctuary for yoga classes mixing two very old wisdom traditions. They even moved the pews out of the way so yoga mats and stained glass can coexist.
At 71, Hurley can still do arm balance postures like hand stands. She ran the successful Willow Street yoga in Takoma Park outside of Washington D.C., which at one point taught 2,000 students a week at multiple locations.
She retired to Oxford with her husband John and a cat named Molly. Still very active at age 71. She practices yoga and plays pickle ball. She didn’t quite retire from yoga and has a devoted local following in Talbot County.
She runs weekly advanced classes here at 10 a.m. And beginner classes are at 11:45 a.m. at the Cathedral with the red door.
