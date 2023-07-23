CBMM celebrates Education Professionals Gratitude Day

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum recently hosted its inaugural Education Professionals Gratitude Day, welcoming dozens of teachers, administrators and support staff from across the region and beyond.

 Photo by Sharon Thorpe

ST. MICHAELS — Dozens of education professionals met critters living in Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s oyster cages in the Miles River, grooved to live music, and enjoyed some sweet treats at the museum’s first Education Professionals Gratitude Day in June.

  

