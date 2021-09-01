People wait in line at a Miami-Dade County COVID-19 testing site, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation's new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has released some new guidance on politically correct and sensitive language to be used toward a variety of groups and categories of people.
The government language guide was released Aug. 24.
The CDC tells health professionals and others to avoid terms such as drug addicts, smokers and alcoholics and instead use government-endorsed terms such as ‘persons who use drugs’, “people who smoke” and “persons with alcohol use disorder.”
The government agency also prefers:
• “People experiencing unsheltered homelessness” over homeless
• “People with lower incomes” over poor people.
The CDC glossary also recommends against using terms such as mentally ill, crazy, foreigners, Native Americans, Caucasian, Eskimo and instead favors more politically correct terms such as American Indian and Alaskan Native.
The federal health agency also recommends against using gendered pronouns such as he and she as well as terms such as biologically and genetically male and female, transgendered and sexual preference.
Instead, the U.S. government agency prefers gender neutral terms as well as more specific names for the LGBTQ community such as “two-spirit”, “gender diverse” and “queer.”
The CDC is one of the lead U.S. agencies responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
