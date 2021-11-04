Elkton Mayor Rob Alt banters with a news crew from NBC in New York City about the choice of a tree from Elkton — which Alt pointed out was not actually in town limits — for the iconic Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt got lots of attention Thursday as he was interviewed by a crew from NBC News in New York about the announcement made in the morning that this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was coming from Elkton.
This 79 foot Norway Spruce will be cut down in Elkton next week and shipped to New York City to become the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The identity of the donors has not been revealed.
COURTESY ROCKEFELLER CENTER/Tishman Speyer
ELKTON — A 79 foot tall Norway spruce now growing in Cecil County will be cut next week and taken to Rockefeller Center in New York City to become the iconic Rockefeller Square Christmas Tree.
Mike Stouber, vice president of Rubenstein, a public relations firm in NYC, said the location of the tree and the identity of its donors is being withheld until next week. All that is known is the tree is on private property in Elkton; outside town limits, said Elkton mayor Rob Alt.
“But I’m extremely excited for Cecil County. This is a wonderful thing,” Alt said as he waited for a crew from NBC in New York to arrive.
“You know 125 million people visit New York City every year just for Christmas,” Alt said. “Maybe this will make them include a visit to the town and to Cecil County.”
During the Today Show on NBC Thursday morning the announcement was made that the tree was coming from Elkton, but with no other details.
This is the first time a tree from Maryland will grace Rockefeller Center in the 90 years of the tradition.
The tree will be cut Nov. 11 and delivered two days later where it will be decorated with more than 50,000 colored lights and topped with a Swarovski star.
The tree will be lit for the first time during a live “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” broadcast Dec. 1.
The tree will remain on display through Jan. 16, 2022.
