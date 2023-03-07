Offshore Wind Maryland

Sen. Brian Feldman, a Democrat who chairs the Maryland Education, Energy and Environment Committee, talks about a measure to expand offshore wind in Maryland that he supports during an availability with journalists on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Annapolis.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

Environmentalists, unions, civil rights and consumer groups are expressing support for a measure to expand Maryland’s commitment to offshore wind. The bill aims to modernize the electricity grid to transmit offshore wind energy. Groups including environmental organizations such as the Maryland League of Conservation Voters joined NAACP-Maryland and labor unions, including United Steelworkers and IBEW Local 24 to express support for the legislation. The measure would set a goal for Maryland to generate 8.5 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2031. Maryland is now working toward building 2 gigawatts, pending federal approval of two projects off the coast of Ocean City.

Tags

