It took amazingly little time for members of the far Right, enthusiastically led by Donald Trump Jr., to twist a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, into one of the most vulgar homophobic campaigns portraying the victim — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — as the gay lover of his attacker. That the campaign is sick goes without saying, but what should shock all Americans is the utter lack of condemnation from mainstream Republican leaders. Since the Trump name is involved, apparently, no one dares defend decency anymore.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

