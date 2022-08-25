ELKTON — As Elkton’s Head Football Coach Matt Feeney sat in his orange jeep blasting hard rock music, five to seven Elkton football players pushed him and his other coaches around the Elkton High parking lot, again. Again. And again.
That summer workout came nine days prior to the start of the fall sports season on Aug. 10. Now, Elkton football is putting in work on the field next to that same parking lot as it prepares for the 2022 football season.
Elkton enters the fall campaign coming off a 5-3 regular season last year, where the Elks advanced to the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals. In its season ending defeat against Lackey, Elkton put up 28 points.
The one problem. The defense gave up 58 points.
Head Coach Matt Feeney looks to solve this problem during the fall with a new defensive coordinator along with a new defensive scheme.
Gabe Sherrod, a Delaware State and Michigan State alum, will take over the defensive play-calling duties for Elkton this year. Feeney said the Elks defense will switch its scheme from an even front to an odd front defense.
“I feel we get more athletes on the field in an odd front defense,” Feeney said. “It’s going to let us fly around a little bit and maybe make some more plays and not give up 40, 50 points in the playoffs.”
A switch in scheme will come with multiple newcomers bound for the Elkton defense. Feeney said the secondary will include multiple new starters. Isaiah Huffstutler will return to play corner. Jaden Nichols will return at the outside linebacker spot.
Feeney hopes athletes along the defensive line can platoon between the offensive and defensive line with a “wealth” of linemen on both sides of the ball.
Elkton’s head coach is hopeful a switch in scheme will allow the defense to maximize the potential of the athletes on the field.
“We’re going to be a little green on the defensive side of the ball, but I’ll say this: I’m excited about these guys — they fly around,” Feeney said. “They’re great communicators and they have a real chemistry right now.”
Elkton’s other major change from last season comes on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jayden Triplett graduated in the spring and is now at Lincoln University.
Feeney said it is a competition for the position with two names to watch. Senior Eli Latshaw enters his final year at Elkton after serving as the backup quarterback behind Triplett. The other name is Patience Richmond, a rising sophomore, who Feeney said has athletic talent and a lot of potential.
“He carries himself with a lot of confidence and he’s a leader," Feeney said of Latshaw.
“He’s going to be in the mix. He’s a big kid, throws a great ball just a little immature, but he’s got a lot of the intangibles, a lot of the physical skills set,” Feeney added of Richmond.
Regardless of who is under center, plenty of offensive talent will return for Elkton. Huffstutler and Nichols return at the receiver spots for Elkton on the offensive side of the football. Ayden Mears, Zion Williams and Caleb Travers return along the offensive line for Elkton.
Feeney said in a long term outlook of the season, the goal is always to get into the playoffs and get his players experience in the postseason. The Elkton head coach, however, always puts an emphasis on his team focusing week-by-week.
“As cliche as cliche can be, we’re literally 1-0, that’s all we care about,” Feeney said. “1-0 that week is all we care about and that’s it.”
Elkton begins its season on Sept. 2 at home against Rising Sun.
