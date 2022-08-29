CHESAPEAKE CITY — In the words of Bo Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci, the Eagles are a run first team. He knows it. The players know it. Everyone knows it.
Ricci and the Eagles enter the 2022 football season looking to build off last season after reaching the east regional finals of the Class 1A playoffs last season. Ricci will continue the run-first attack of Bo Manor to make another deep playoff run.
The Eagles ability to run the football will start in the trenches with four of the five members on the offensive line returning from last season. Ricci said the line had some tough moments early last year, but the experience will benefit the returners entering the new season.
“That’s the key to success no matter what you’re trying to do, especially if you’re trying to run the ball, even in the passing game,” Ricci said of the line. “We saw it in the Super Bowl, if you can get to the quarterback there is no chance of your offense working, so that line is that foundation.”
Ricci’s squad will also return its two running backs Jake Koehler and Matthew Nichols, its quarterback Angel Granado and wide receiver Deaven Jones.
Koehler served as a versatile part of he Eagles offense last season. The rising senior combined for 952 total yards and scored 14 touchdowns through the air and on the ground last season.
Under center, Granado threw for 1258 yards and tallied another 462 yards on the ground. He combined for 20 total touchdowns.
Nichols added 179 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Jones recorded 144 yards on 15 targets.
Those similar names will return on the defensive side with Granado and Koehler manning the Eagles secondary. Ricci hopes to see even more improvement out of Koehler, who proved himself to be one of the best defensive players in the county last season.
Matthew Nichols returns at outside linebacker, with the inside linebacker position a competition according to Ricci. The Bo Manor head coach thinks the position is deep and hopes to use a rotation of six to seven guys to fill the void at inside linebacker. Ricci said most of the defensive line will return, with the line, “only getting better” in the words of Ricci.
“He’s one of the best outside linebackers I have ever coached,” Ricci said of Nichols. “He is very good in the flats with playing the passing game and is very good at reading the run, he’s an extremely fast kid.”
With fall camp underway, Ricci hopes to build upon each practice to prepare for the start of the football season.
“It’s win each day, there’s going to be times you have a bad practice, the next one you have to get better,” Ricci said. “You might have a great practice. The next one, you might fall off a bit, so be it, move onto the next day and that’s kind of the mentality we’ve been trying to have here the last couple years.”
The Eagles begin their season on Sept. 2 at home against Kent County High School.
