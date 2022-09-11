CAMBRIDGE — The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park will host a celebration of spiritual music, “From Spirituals to Blues and Gospel: The History of a Multi-Century Musical Evolution,” from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Greater Refuge Temple Church of God, 800 Robbins St., Cambridge.
This event is in partnership with the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, Maryland State Parks, Dorchester County Office of Tourism, The National Council for the Traditional Arts, and Greater Refuge Temple Church of God.
The musical event, in honor of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial celebration, is free to the public and will also be livestreamed. This program will provide attendees and viewers with the historical origins of spirituals and their association with free and enslaved Blacks spanning the 17th through 19th centuries.
Harriet Tubman relied on her faith, religious values, and spirituals as a source of comfort and this program will bring to light that aspect of her life.
There will be an assortment of singers, musicians, interpreters, and living history performers, all communicating how spirituals evolved over time into what we know today as blues and gospel music.
Registration is not required; however, the venue has limited seating with a maximum occupancy of 300 people. More Information and further updates about this event will be available at nps.gov/hatu.
