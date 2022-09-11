Greater Refuge Temple Church of God

Greater Refuge Temple Church of God will host “From Spirituals to Blues and Gospel: The History of a Multi-Century Musical Evolution,” from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.

CAMBRIDGE — The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park will host a celebration of spiritual music, “From Spirituals to Blues and Gospel: The History of a Multi-Century Musical Evolution,” from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Greater Refuge Temple Church of God, 800 Robbins St., Cambridge.

