This isn’t simply a young person’s routine, with strange twists and impossible positions.
Like most exercise programs, yoga is offered in a variety of approaches based on skill, experience and flexibility. Many classes are geared especially for seniors.
Yoga also addresses different challenges faced as we age, with specialized benefits based on its almost endless adaptability as an exercise routine.a A parallel focus on meditation and being centered is an important wellness tool for seniors of any era.
IN YOUR 50s
This isn’t a highly aerobic activity, which is why many find it so relaxing. Those who practice yoga find that it addresses anxiety in their lives, and helps work out tension in their necks and backs. At the same time, however, yoga remains a calorie-burning activity — and that’s particularly useful as our metabolism starts to slow into old age. Obesity is a factor in an assortment of more serious health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Seniors who take part in regular activity like yoga have lower rates of both as well as stroke and high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IN YOUR 60s
Poses are learned and then held, leading to improved flexibility and balance. This can be particularly important as the risk of the bone-weakening disease osteoporosis increases into our 60s. People suffering from this disease find that their bones break more easily with unexpected falls. Some
3 million older Americans go to the emergency room each year with related injuries, according to the CDC. Many seniors also battle insomnia, and that can worsen other health conditions. Yoga can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep, because of its relaxing exertions and learned breathing techniques.
IN YOUR 70s
Yoga has been shown to sharply reduce stress, and can even help address hypertension. Notable drops in blood pressure have been reported by those who regularly practice yoga, because it’s built on a foundation of measured breathing and quiet thoughtfulness. Yoga also promotes joint health, an increasing problems for those in their 70s. Exercising regularly helps maintain your prized independence, since arthritis or carpal-tunnel syndrome can transform everyday activities like brushing your teeth or buttoning up a shirt into an excruciating experience.
