EASTON — There was pomp. There was circumstance. There was the word of God and a parade of cuteness at the Chesapeake Christian School’s K-5 graduation on Thursday, May 25, at the Easton Church of God, 1009 N. Washington St., in Easton.
The graduating class was ushered into the more-grown-up world of the first grade by Principal Deanna Phillips and Joan Ford, the students’ teacher. Family and friends watched as the little ones grew up just a bit more and received awards for their accomplishments made this past school year.
Philips said of her opening remarks, “I was happy to showcase the children’s talents and abilities.”
The processional began shortly after the opening remarks concluded and the 16 graduates processed into the sanctuary of the church. They were dressed in their white robes with blue sashes, and had their mortarboards and tassels pressed on to their heads at a variety of rakish angles, with some coming off on the way before being firmly clamped back on by the students themselves.
The welcoming remarks were delivered by two students, Blayke Lord and Elizabeth “Jane” Simpler. Following their remarks, Caleb Finein took pledges from the class. Then, year-end highlights were delivered in front of the attendants in the pews by Ford and the K-5 class.
A Memorial Day tribute for recognition of sacrifices made was offered by Caleb Finein, Carson Manno and Nathan Caraballo.
The awards ceremony was the main event, which recognized each student’s individual talents, their favorite thing, and what they want to be when they grow up. The students processed up to the front to stand before the crowd before they accepted their award medal, their diploma and a hug from Ford. Audience members cheered and clapped when their child was recognized.
Among the future veterinarians, police officers and artists were those with the best attitudes, eager beavers and best huggers.
The closing prayer asked for God’s favor to rest on the class as they continued to learn and grow throughout their education in school and in the world.
After the recessional, the new first grade was presented to their families, friends and teachers.
