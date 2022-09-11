EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is offering three health-oriented classes later this month, “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills,” “Stroke and Aphasia Recovery: Second Chance at Second Nature,” and “Exploring the Long History of Epidemics in Maryland.” Each class is described below.
WHAT’S THAT YOU SAY?
Between hearing loss, mobility and health issues, getting older is not easy — on us, or on our partners! By popular demand, instructor Judith Cornette is returning to the Chesapeake Forum with an expanded two-session version of her valuable course, “Aging with Healthy Communication Skills,” starting Sept. 19.
In the first session, find out how typical aging and hearing loss effects receptive and expressive communication. The instructor will share ideas that support and enhance communication skills for both patients with challenges, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
The following week, learn how neurological challenges like stroke, aphasia, and dysarthria can affect receptive and expressive communication skills. This is an excellent followup to Chesapeake Forum’s “Stroke & Aphasia Recovery” on Sept. 20. Again in this session, the instructor will share ideas that support and enhance communication skills for both patients with challenges, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
Cornette has worked as a speech and language pathologist, specializing in the treatment of communication differences with typical and non-typical neuro-developmental children and adults for the past 49 years. Her passion is improving and supporting life-long communication skills.
“Aging with Healthy Communication Skills” is a two-session hybrid course (in-person at the Easton YMCA, via Zoom or recording), from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 19 and 26. Cost: $25.
SECOND CHANCE
Formal therapy is a small part of recovering language loss due to a stroke or aphasia, as Thomas G. Broussard Jr., Ph.D., discovered shortly after his stroke 11 years ago. Suddenly, the associate dean of the Heller School at Brandeis University could not read, write or speak well. By the time he completed formal therapy, he had developed a therapeutic structure that helped him regain his language day by day.
In “Stroke and Aphasia Recovery: Second Chance at Nature,” a one-session course from the Chesapeake Forum on Sept. 20, Broussard will describe his path to recovery and what he has learned that can help so many others recover from stroke. Broussard will share some
of the “tools” that helped him regain language, like a keeping a diary (even though he couldn’t write), voice recording, photography and other activities to improve neuroplasticity. He will also detail the differences in deficits among and between different modalities including reading, writing, and speaking … and awareness.
Broussard is an author, public speaker and three-time stroke survivor. He is a 1973 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, naval officer, naval shipbuilder and a business owner in career development and training. He received his Ph.D. at The Heller School at Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, and focused his work on supporting people with disabilities to gain employment.
“Stroke and Aphasia Recovery: Second Chance at Nature” will be offered in one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, on Zoom with the option to listen to a recording later. Cost: $15.
EPIDEMICS
During the 17th and 18th centuries, Maryland was swept by multiple epidemics as typhus, yellow fever, flu, smallpox and other diseases spread through the state sickening or killing adults and children alike. New immigrants with limited immunity had it the worst. In fact, things were so bad, a 17th century advertisement warned new residents to “bring a shovel and a coffin” if they came to Maryland.
A new course from Chesapeake Forum, “Exploring the Long History of Epidemics in Maryland,” will take a look at how the current COVID epidemic fits within the context of the many epidemics that have occurred in the state. Modern technology has kept us connected through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Imagine living through this without the benefit of today’s technology and science. Learn how epidemiologists described these epidemics, discuss their impact on local society and find out how Marylanders responded to them.
Instructor Katherine Marconi, Ph.D., MS, recently retired from the University of Maryland Baltimore, where she taught global health and epidemiology. She received her doctorate from George Washington University and a Master’s from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Most of her public health career was spent in the federal and Pennsylvania state governments, where she worked in global and domestic HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care; and chronic diseases.
She has published numerous articles and book chapters on public health topics. She edited, “Big Data and Health Informatics,” published by Auerbach. One of her passions is translating complex information into understandable concepts to improve public health.
“Exploring the Long History of Epidemics in Maryland” is a one-session hybrid course (in-person at the Easton YMCA, via Zoom or recording), from 1 to 2:30 p.m.,Sept. 21. Cost: $15.
To register for Chesapeake Forum any class, visit chesapeakeforum.org. The Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education on the Eastern Shore.
To receive the monthly Chesapeake Forum Newsletter, email info@chesapeakeforum.org with name and preferred email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.