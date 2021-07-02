EASTON — Chesapeake Music has announced its Summer Jazz Concert with vocalist and pianist Alison Crockett on Aug. 7 at its new home and recently renovated Ebenezer Theatre at 17 South Washington Street in Easton. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
Crockett will be performing her “Echoes of an Era” show highlighting music from Chaka Khan, Chick Corea and the “American Songbook.”
“We are very excited to be in our new home, the Ebenzer Theatre and thrilled with its recent renovation by Bluepoint Hospitality including state of the art audio/visual equipment,’’ says Don Buxton, executive director of Chesapeake Music. “I have no doubt that our 180-seat concert venue will provide a true intimacy between Ms Crockett and her audience.”
Crockett developed her jazz chops from Temple University in Philadelphia while gigging with stalwarts Orrin Evans, Matt Parish and Mike Boone. Later, after moving to New York City to pursue her master’s at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music, she was introduced to the vibrant music scene by fronting hip-hop jazz pioneer Greg Osby’s band.
“I consider myself a musician who comes out of the jazz tradition, the Black music tradition where jazz people take established forms and reimagine them in new and different ways,” she said.
• To learn more about Crockett, read her complete bio at alisoncrockett.net
• To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at chesapeakemusic.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.