We have seen a distressing number of arrests and investigations related to alleged child abuse, sexual abuse, trafficking and exploitation of women and kids on the Eastern Shore.
It is difficult not to notice the increase in investigations, arrests and convictions in abuse cases.
Still, we see those on the Shore and other communities who do not want these cases and what happens to victims revealed.
That is beyond unfortunate and those who press our newspaper and others not to shine light on sexual abuse cases need to be asked all of their true motivations. We know some of the trepidation is about protecting the victims. But there is a flip side to consider if cases of trafficking, abuse, child pornography and pedophilia are left in the shadows.
For too long, we have swept these types of things under the rug. Victims (especially women and those from less favored backgrounds) are stigmatized, often not believed and unfortunately feel the legal system is not on their side. Those approaches have often protected abusers (especially those in positions of power and privilege) and created cultures of evil within some very notable institutions.
Some of the ugliness of social media as well as some very lax criminal sentences in some abuse cases feed into that lack of trust.
Many of the cases have upsetting details and there are legitimate debates about how much information should be disclosed by law enforcement, by our newspaper and other media. But we do have concerns about a culture of trying to silence these cases which works against bringing the abusers to some semblance of justice. We also have continued concerns about how our institutions (including schools, churches, youth organizations, universities and workplaces) respond to allegations of harassment and abuse.
The track record is not great.
We need honest conversations and changes in culture and sometimes leadership.
The fewer details that are disclosed in sex and abuses cases leave the public to fill in the blanks on the cases and what might have happened. Unfortunately, those situations often create misnomers and misinformation about the victims — especially young woman and teens — and what really happened.
That lack of information, wrong assumptions and frankly a lack of commitment within our justice system can feed into situations where a defendant in Talbot County gets a three-year sentence for sexually abusing a young girl. And this was a case where the accused abuser was not a person of privilege and status. We can only wonder how those types of cases have been handled.
We still need answers of the depth of the child exploitation investigation of Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell, who apparently took his own life with cops at his door to serve a criminal complaint. Who else used the cabin where a sitting judge allegedly had videos of him with undressed teens and boys? Who knew about the abuse allegations and when?
We need law enforcement and advocates who are committed to investigating these cases to continue their purposeful work.
We hope for healing for the victims and for a cultural shift on the Shore and elsewhere to bring abusers and those who enable and protect them to justice.
