The crowd claps as Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich cuts the ribbon marking the grand opening of the Easton Health Center March 29. Choptank Health is now offering primary care.
PHOTO BY BETSY GRIFFIN
EASTON —Choptank Community Health System’s Easton Pediatrics office is now the Easton Health Center, with expanded medical services available for children, adults, and families.
Medical services include primary health care, women’s health/prenatal, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic care management, care navigation, onsite laboratory services, and more.
Choptank Health’s Easton office now extends into the entire office space at 522 Cynwood Drive to accommodate more primary health care services for adults and children in Easton.
“Choptank Health is always exploring opportunities where we can expand our services and support healthy communities,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “This expansion helps to address Talbot County’s need for providers in primary care, women’s and prenatal health, pediatric, and mental health, and aligns with our mission of providing access to health care for all.”
Rich said appointments are now available, with a physician assistant, pediatricians, a women’s health nurse practitioner, and a pediatric nurse practitioner leading the practice team. Integrated behavioral health services are also available to Choptank Health’s medical patients on-site.
Matthew Eglseder, PA-C is the primary care provider for adult patients at the Easton Health Center, with the medical practice including Pediatricians Mark Faber, MD and Hilary Light Deutsch, MD, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Lauren Walker, CRNP, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Becky Kroeger, DNP, CNM, and Behavioral Health Therapist Lori Powley, LCSW-C.
Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients.
Choptank Health’s Easton Health Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with new patients being welcomed by calling 410-770-8910.
