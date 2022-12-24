Santa Scrolls

Ashley Stouffer, wife of medic Sean Stouffer, deployed with the 101st Airborne in Romania, joins George 'Santa' Jackson in signing the scrolls for the troops. The message was received Christmas Eve letting Jackson know his scrolls arrived in time for this Christmas.

 Courtesy of George Jackson

AMERICAN CORNER — Christmas in Caroline County wouldn’t be the same without a message from it’s own Santa arriving to troops deployed overseas. This year the 101st Airborne deployed in Romania was the recipient of the scrolls bearing hundreds of well wishes from back home.

