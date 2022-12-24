Ashley Stouffer, wife of medic Sean Stouffer, deployed with the 101st Airborne in Romania, joins George 'Santa' Jackson in signing the scrolls for the troops. The message was received Christmas Eve letting Jackson know his scrolls arrived in time for this Christmas.
AMERICAN CORNER — Christmas in Caroline County wouldn’t be the same without a message from it’s own Santa arriving to troops deployed overseas. This year the 101st Airborne deployed in Romania was the recipient of the scrolls bearing hundreds of well wishes from back home.
According to George Jackson, the Santa behind the decades old tradition of the scrolls, the messages arrived just in time for Christmas Day, in care of medic Sean Stouffer.
Sean is the son of Caroline County Deputy Steve Stouffer and Tammy Stouffer of Ridgely.
Each year Jackson undertakes the task of taking the scrolls to the people — standing in front of Walmart, going to area schools and attending events like the packing party for Operation We Care — to collect signatures on his yards long Christmas card.
This is the 28th year Jackson has coordinated the delivery of greetings from home to wish the troops a happy Christmas and let them know folks here at home are keeping them in their thoughts.
Earlier this season, Sean's wife Ashley, mom Tammy Stouffer and brother Brandon Stouffer, were joined by Sean's grandmother and aunt at the packing party for Operation We Care, where the scrolls were also on display for signing.
On top of the hundreds of care packages that organizer Jeff Merritt and his volunteers packed that day, Sean's family helped pack 100 boxes with the help of his hundreds of volunteers for Sean to share with his fellow troops deployed in Romania.
Jackson said he learned the care packages had also arrived in Romania and been distributed to members of the 101st Airborne, via a message relayed from Steve Stouffer who also let Jackson know his scrolls had been delivered safely.
Operation We Care, headquartered in Salisbury, is in their 16th season of organizing care packages for active duty military and veterans — and has sent to date 30,000 care packages to U.S. troops across the globe. The non-profit organization also offers support to local law enforcement and first responders.
