RIDGELY — The evening of Dec. 20, representatives of the Ridgely Historical Society drove throughout the Town of Ridgely to judge Christmas decorations. This was the 13th year of the event. One business and 14 homes were selected to receive recognition, and this year, four of the 15 selections were first time winners. Since 2009, a total of 75 different families throughout Ridgely have been recognized for their efforts.
An attempt is made to ensure as many areas of the Town are represented in order to entice others to decorate their homes next Christmas and light up their streets. The selections for 2021 included: 12095 School Street, 13 Oakview Court, 204 Sunrise Avenue, 101 E. 1st Street, 106 Central Avenue, 202 Central Avenue, 311 Park Avenue, 6 Park Avenue, 202 Caroline Avenue, 309 Maryland Avenue, 7 W. Belle Street, 5 Oak Street, 8 Robins Court, 15 Lister Lane, and 16 Lister Lane. Cash and/or gift certificates by sponsors were awarded to each winner.
Sponsors included the Ridgely Historical Society, the Ridgely Lions Club, and the following local businesses, without whose generous support, there would have been no contest: All About Hair, Ridgely Pharmacy and Ice Cream Parlor, Tri-Me Warehouse Foods, Hutchison Building & Supply, Rob’s Quality Car Care, Doug’s Tire, Fosters Mini Mart, Ridgely Pizza & Pasta, Connelly’s Market, Dollar General, Gerald A. Sutton Accounting Services, The Ridgely Trading Post, Clark & Company Realty, Ridgely Café and the Denton Diner (formerly the 9 Central Diner in Ridgely).
The Historical Society thanked all who helped provide holiday cheer throughout the Town, with special thanks to the Town of Ridgely who extensively decorated Railroad Memorial Park, creating a winter wonderland entitled ‘Home for the Holidays’.
“This in no small way helped Ridgely get into the Christmas Spirit,” noted Rick and Cathy Schwab with the Ridgely Historical Society, “and the biggest winner of all were the residents of Town and the surrounding community.”
