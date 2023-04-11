Yankees Guardians Baseball

Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against Cleveland during Tuesday’s first inning.

 AP PHOTO

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole didn’t let Cleveland’s fast start rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.

