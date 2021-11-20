College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 20

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 81, Bryant 75

Brown 65, Bradley 62

Buffalo 87, Rider 65

Colgate 100, Syracuse 85

Columbia 87, Mount St. Vincemt 62

Harvard 98, MIT 52

La Salle 61, Army 58

Marist 78, VMI 74, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 87, Saint Joseph’s 75

Quinnipiac 76, CCSU 65

St. John’s 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 74

UConn 87, Binghamton 63

UNC-Wilmington 67, Delaware St. 63

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 119, Bob Jones 63

Chattanooga 56, VCU 54

FAU 98, North Dakota 79

Gardner-Webb 100, Carver 38

Georgia Southern 86, Hampton 66

Georgia St. 77, William & Mary 59

High Point 73, Howard 63

Longwood 82, UMBC 55

Louisville 73, Detroit 67

Manhattan 76, Liberty 60

Navy 47, Radford 33

North Florida 103, Webber International 43

South Alabama 78, Mobile 45

Troy 80, UT Martin 67

Villanova 71, Tennessee 53

Wake Forest 87, NC A&T 63

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 87, Dayton 81

Cleveland St. 80, Canisius 70

Drake 73, Richmond 70

Loyola Chicago 80, Ill.-Chicago 63

Miami (Ohio) 90, Heidelberg 45

Michigan 74, UNLV 61

Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 59

Purdue 93, North Carolina 84

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Youngstown St. 66

Saint Louis 75, Mercer 58

St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, Niagara 67

UCF 75, Evansville 59

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 86, Stanford 48

Cent. Arkansas 70, Oral Roberts 67

Texas 79, San Jose St. 45

Texas Tech 84, Incarnate Word 62

FAR WEST

Air Force 72, Holy Cross 53

CS Northridge 79, Dixie St. 73

Colorado 84, Duquesne 76, OT

N. Arizona 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 87

New Mexico 81, Montana St. 78

UC Riverside 95, Bethesda 57

UC Santa Barbara 81, Chicago St. 50

Utah 68, Boston College 61

