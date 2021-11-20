Sorry, an error occurred.
College Basketball Scores
Saturday, Nov. 20
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 81, Bryant 75
Brown 65, Bradley 62
Buffalo 87, Rider 65
Colgate 100, Syracuse 85
Columbia 87, Mount St. Vincemt 62
Harvard 98, MIT 52
La Salle 61, Army 58
Marist 78, VMI 74, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 87, Saint Joseph’s 75
Quinnipiac 76, CCSU 65
St. John’s 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 74
UConn 87, Binghamton 63
UNC-Wilmington 67, Delaware St. 63
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 119, Bob Jones 63
Chattanooga 56, VCU 54
FAU 98, North Dakota 79
Gardner-Webb 100, Carver 38
Georgia Southern 86, Hampton 66
Georgia St. 77, William & Mary 59
High Point 73, Howard 63
Longwood 82, UMBC 55
Louisville 73, Detroit 67
Manhattan 76, Liberty 60
Navy 47, Radford 33
North Florida 103, Webber International 43
South Alabama 78, Mobile 45
Troy 80, UT Martin 67
Villanova 71, Tennessee 53
Wake Forest 87, NC A&T 63
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 87, Dayton 81
Cleveland St. 80, Canisius 70
Drake 73, Richmond 70
Loyola Chicago 80, Ill.-Chicago 63
Miami (Ohio) 90, Heidelberg 45
Michigan 74, UNLV 61
Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 59
Purdue 93, North Carolina 84
SIU-Edwardsville 69, Youngstown St. 66
Saint Louis 75, Mercer 58
St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, Niagara 67
UCF 75, Evansville 59
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 86, Stanford 48
Cent. Arkansas 70, Oral Roberts 67
Texas 79, San Jose St. 45
Texas Tech 84, Incarnate Word 62
FAR WEST
Air Force 72, Holy Cross 53
CS Northridge 79, Dixie St. 73
Colorado 84, Duquesne 76, OT
N. Arizona 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 87
New Mexico 81, Montana St. 78
UC Riverside 95, Bethesda 57
UC Santa Barbara 81, Chicago St. 50
Utah 68, Boston College 61

