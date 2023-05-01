Transfer Portal Football

The spring transfer window for college players closed with 43 scholarship players — the equivalent of half a roster — from coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado program having entered the portal since the spring game was played April 15.

 AP PHOTO

The spring transfer window for college football players is now closed. Colorado saw 52 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach in December. More than 40 of them did so over the past three weeks. That is unprecedented turnover even in a new era of loosened transfer rules.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.