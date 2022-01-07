EASTON — Talbot Family Network and the Talbot County Free Library are collaborating with the Racial Equity Institute for a three-hour Dismantling Racism workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Community members are invited to register for this free virtual seminar about the structural and cultural roots of racial inequity.
This is the first of a series of “groundwater” workshops that Talbot Family Network will share with the community over the coming year. The Racial Equity Institute uses a Groundwater metaphor to create awareness among concerned community members and professionals. This framework is a powerful tool for understanding the nature of racism as it currently exists in the United States. In other words, there is a “groundwater” problem, and we need “groundwater” solutions. Starting from there, communities and individuals can begin to unlock transformative change.
Dana Newman, director of the Talbot County Free Library, said she is planning to attend, “I am looking forward to learning more about the foundations of race and racism and how they function as a barrier to self-determination, effective communication and relationship building in a community.”
Talbot Family Network is the Local Management Board for Talbot County. Maryland established Local Management Boards in the mid-1990s to change the way that local communities provide services to children and families in. Today, Talbot Family Network concentrates on prevention, early intervention, and intervention services to children, youth and families in the county. Tasks include planning, developing and monitoring family-oriented, community-based programs that are culturally relevant.
