EASTON — As tensions rise over mask mandates in Maryland public schools, some conservative parents are also raising concerns about critical race theory making its way into the curriculum this year.
For its proponents (including some local parents and civil rights advocates), critical race theory is a way of understanding how racism and racial inequality are systemic and embedded in various American institutions. However, its opponents argue that it’s divisive and segregates individuals into two categories: oppressors and victims.
The issue has also drawn the attention of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a conservative Republican representing the Eastern Shore.
In Talbot County, parents brought their comments about the controversial critical race theory (CRT) to county board of education and county council meetings, but say they haven’t received much of a response from school administration.
Bruce Corley, a Talbot County parent with two children, told the Talbot County Board of Education on August 11 that he and his wife were “infuriated” after learning that the board had used over $500,000 of taxpayer money on critical race theory training in county public schools.
In a July 27 interview with The Star Democrat, Talbot County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith acknowledged that the school district had used the Pacific Educational Group in the past for diversity and equity training, but no longer has a contract with the company. Now, the school district has its own internal training through older, experienced and trained educators. Griffith also explained that the contract with the group was executed through a state department grant.
“We used them to help us do beyond diversity training, and it did encourage us to have courageous conversations examining race and racial bias and implicit bias,” Griffith said.
In his comments to the board, Corley said that he was “disgusted” with critical race theory indoctrination in Talbot County schools. He cited a lack of control, discipline and order from administrators at Easton Middle School as the main reason he pulled his younger son out of the public school system and into private school. However, Corley chose to leave his older son in public school at Easton High, saying that his son wasn’t afraid to speak out against the “CRT indoctrination nonsense.”
Corley also brought up concerns with the high school embedding CRT teachings into some of their classes through unauthorized book choices. According to Corley, his older son’s teacher chose to use “The Hate U Give” in place of “The Lord of the Flies,” a county-authorized book, in her class.
“The Hate U Give” is a novel inspired by real-life events about a young black girl witnessing a white police officer shoot her childhood best friend and the fallout afterward. The book was named one of the most challenged books of 2020 by The Washington Post for profanity and promoting an anti-police message.
Corley and his wife had a meeting with the school’s principal, who refused to let the teacher from using the book in her classes that year. However, the principal told Corley that she would convene a committee to review the book for future use at Easton High.
At the August 11 board of education meeting, Easton resident Clive Ewing asked board members why they hadn’t responded to his questions on the school district’s racial equity training. Ewing stated that it had been weeks since he’d contacted the superintendent and the board with his concerns, and he hadn’t yet received a meaningful response other than an offer to meet.
Ewing reread his questions to the board in person, first asking if the schools would continue to proceed with racial equity sessions for their teachers. He then questioned if the board would allow public access to those sessions, either live or via video.
“If yes, send us that information,” Ewing said. “If no, why not? What’s the big secret?”
Ewing also inquired about the school district’s definition of racial equity, pointing out that the school chose to provide racial equity training, not educational equity training.
“I and others have spoken directly to current and previous teachers that are unhappy with the school’s emphasis on race; simply because of these teachers’ skin color, they have felt that they had to be apologetic to others who happen to have a different race,” Ewing said. “These are our teachers; some are here now, some have left, in part because of that.”
Griffith told The Star Democrat that training in the school district is to help teachers to understand their own racial consciousness and different perspectives of other teachers in the county. In addition to beyond diversity training to recognize implicit bias, during training, teachers in Talbot County schools examine the intersection of the achievement gap that exists in various racial groups to better understand effective instructional strategies to close that gap, she said.
“We are very conscious that we have a multicultural community and we want to make sure that we’re teaching each child the way they need to be taught and we’re very conscious of doing that,” she said. “We do teach Maryland state standards; we do not teach theories, we do not teach philosophy.”
Griffith also stressed that teachers in Talbot County Public Schools are not trying to indoctrinate anyone; they’re simply trying to help students find good resources so that they know the true facts behind whatever decision they make or path they take.
“We want to make sure that our kids really do know their history, but we learn from it and we move forward,” she said.
Proponents of instruction about race and racism in America say it is needed when looking at historical issues such as slavery, segregation, colonialism and mistreatments of Native Americans, immigrants and African Americans. They also contend that critical race theory and similar instruction models are needed to look at contemporary economic, social and legal inequalities. Those can include racial and class divisions and an inequities in the legal system.
Race and class are very salient historical and contemporary issues on the Eastern Shore with its history of slavery and segregation as well as the contemporary Black Lives Matter movement that burgeoned after the police killing of George Floyd last year and fights over the Talbot Boys Confederate statues in Easton.
Critical race theory has also come up as a topic of discussion in Dorchester County Public Schools. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing Maryland’s First Congressional District, addressed the topic at the Dorchester County Board of Education meeting on August 19, saying critical race theory is a “Marxist” idea that divides the nation.
Harris argued that instead of teaching young students to be colorblind to others’ race and treating everyone similarly, critical race theory is emphasizing and basing everything on race. He also stated that the theory teaches students to hate America because it’s “systemically racist.”
CRT has become a favorite target of conservative, pro-Trump members of Congress and commentators.
“I suggest that if you want to see what real oppression is, turn on the TV and look at what’s going on in Afghanistan and what’s going to happen to the education system (there),” Harris said. “That’s real oppression, not what happens in the United States here.”
