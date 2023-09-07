EASTON — The Mid-Shore Constitution Alliance will host the second annual celebration of Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 16. Renowned actor Darius Wallace will be featured, performing a reenactment of Frederick Douglass on freedom and the Constitution. The event will be held from noon-2 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn.
In addition to Wallace, the event will include speakers to increase our knowledge of the Constitution and its promise of freedom, local patriotic music, family-friendly activities, educational exhibits and an honor guard ceremony.
Wallace performed in Easton earlier this year at the Frederick Douglass 205th birthday celebration hosted by Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill and the Bailey-Groce Family Foundation. As well as performances across the country, Wallace has made appearances at the National Archives, in Law & Order, and in various movies.
The rain venue for the event will be the Talbot County Free Library.
Along with Constitution Day celebrations, the Constitution Alliance is working to develop educational programming to increase Constitutional IQ for students of all ages. The Constitution Alliance Fund awards annual $1,000 higher education scholarships to deserving Mid-Shore students who are interested in careers that require an oath to the Constitution.
The Mid-Shore Constitution Alliance, in partnership with the Washington College Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture and Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill, works to promote civic engagement through education and a commitment to uphold constitutional values and the founding principles of freedom. To make a donation, or for more information, contact Michelle Ewing at mpewing@hotmail.com, 410-200-5571 or Julie Quick, juliejoquick@gmail.com or 410-924-0904.
(0) comments
