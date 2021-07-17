PHOENIX (AP) — A little rest did a lot of good for Willson Contreras.
The durable catcher capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Contreras had three hits and scored twice. He has played in 82 of Chicago’s 92 games this season, and manager David Ross said he benefitted from the All-Star break.
“He’s carrying a heavy load for us this year,” Ross said. “For him to get his legs under him at the All-Star break and come through like he did tonight. That’s the right-handed hitter he’s capable of being. He’s pretty good in the box.”
Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.
Contreras said he took four days off during the break, and it “was really refreshing on my body. Of course I want to play every single day, but I also understand the body needs at least one off day.”
Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.
It was the Cubs’ first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.
Arizona wasted a strong performance by Zac Gallen, who threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his return from the injured list. Gallen had been sidelined by a strained hamstring.
“He was fantastic,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Gave up one run. He was in control of every inning. ... Typical Zac stuff, a ton of swing and miss.”
Gallen said he wasn’t surprised by his sharpness because he missed just one start.
“I felt pretty crisp once I got out there and was able to make some pitches,” he said. “I was able to shape pitches the way I wanted to. Overall I was happy with it.”
Gallen was visibly displeased when Lovullo pulled him in the sixth, and the two had a private conversation in the tunnel leading to Arizona’s dugout.
“I felt like I still had more in the tank,” Gallen said. “In that sense we butted heads.”
Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas each drove in a run for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have dropped five of six.
American League
Tigers 1, Twins 0
DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a win over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader.
José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.
The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. Minnesota left-hander Charlie Barnes (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his big league debut.
Indians 3, A’s 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland for its fourth win in five games
Cal Quantrill (2-2) threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Austin Hedges had two hits.
