DENTON — Caroline Commissioner Larry Porter announced during the Dec. 13 meeting that county representatives met Dec. 8 at Chesapeake College with Compass representatives and came up with a collaborative plan to advance hospice services to local residents.
Porter, county attorney Stewart Barroll and Kaleigh Leager, executive assistant to the commissioners, met with Compass Chief Executive Officer Heather Guerieri and three Compass board members, Terry Mead, Julie McMahan Thomas and Caroll Visintainer.
They all agreed their desire is to provide Caroline residents with the highest quality of care possible. More than 1,000 residents and their families have been served by Compass over the past seven years it has served the county.
While Compass maintains building a freestanding hospice facility locally is not financially feasible, it remains committed to providing hospice care, supportive care and grief support services to Caroline residents — whether in a private residence, assisted living facility or nursing home, representatives said.
Compass and Caroline government agreed to explore options to provide hospice beds in the county in an existing facility for those who want to remain here, Porter said.
Hospice center beds go to patients who need a more intense level of care. Currently, Compass has a 10-bed center that provides residential care in Centreville.
As they investigate options to move forward, care of patients and their families in their current residences will continue as before for Caroline residents who need those services, Compass representatives said. Compass also provides grief support services to the community.
The organization is a regional provider for hospice care, supportive care and grief services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.
Compass is a licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission.
