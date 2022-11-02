Lori Russ and her son Duncan Butler IV, 11, and daughter Ella Russ, 7 months old, SELL mums, gourds, squash and pumpkins to a consistent flow of customers. Just off camera were two sets of grandparents waiting to hold the baby.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Jennifer Foor of Denton forages for natural items to create wreaths, gnomes and mini Christmas trees. She is adept with a glue gun.
By TOM MCCALL/tmccall@chespub.com
From left, Karli Abbott, Caroline County 4-H educator Navonne Owen and 4-H program assistant Lisa Mckenna volunteer the kitchen during the 4-H Craft Fair.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
May DeFord is selling her porcelain dolls, many that she had collected for years.
DENTON — The 4-H Craft and Flea Market offered a plethora of crafts and more Oct. 22 at the Caroline County 4-H Park on Detour Road. Christmas was definitely starting its sweep through the offerings. Each vendor bought a table or two, and that $15 fee went to benefit 4-H. The kitchen also was open, and volunteers cranked out breakfast sandwiches and burgers.
Jennifer Foor of Denton assembled intricate wreaths out of found organic treasures. She also formed gnomes out of dried plant material. There were several trees made out of acorns. She said she bakes the nuts and seed pods then she sprays them, so they are built to last. Her hands look battered by the glue gun — intensive work. She said the molten webs of glue even spill into her lap occasionally.
May DeFord of Ridgely, with blond curls to similar to her dolls, had a table filled with porcelain baby dolls in fancy dress.
“I collected them for years, porcelain dolls. $10 is a good deal. Some of them are the Hamilton Collection, some are Ashton Drake, some are Danbury Mint,” said DeFord.
Back in the kitchen there was a happy business.
“I have been here since 5:45. Now at lunch time we have hot dogs, hamburgers, and baked potatoes and nachos and cheese. It is a fundraiser for the Joanne C. Wooters Scholarship Fund. The baked potato goes over big. They can have bacon, sour cream, butter, shredded cheese or nacho cheese or all of it,” said Wooters.
Each vendor table brought in $15 to the scholarship; a respectable 70 tables were sold.
“The best part is that we are raising money for scholarships to give back and the friendly faces. I grew up in 4-H, and if it wasn’t for the scholarships I received to continue my education, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Navonne Owen, 4-H educator.
Right outside of the kitchen was a table full of sweets — cookies and brownies and cupcakes.
“Mostly we have been selling brownies. Everyone likes the cream cheese cheesecake brownies. We ran out. Also the pumpkin chunk cookies were pretty popular. We are raising money for our 4-H Club Pure Country,” said Julia Beaven.
Outside of the hall there were rows of squash, pumpkins and mums. A little farm stand was set up in the parking lot. Some of the green squash looked like swan necks.
Lori Russ said, “Our top seller is mums. The speckled swans have done pretty good. He, (her son) Duncan, sells pumpkins and mums to support his livestock 4-H projects. The profit he makes, he stows away for the spring to spend on his animals.”
“I have 16 sheep and pigs. I live on a cattle ranch with my dad. We have 100 to 150 beef cows,” said Duncan, 11.
Besides supporting the farming youth of tomorrow, there were some great finds like the Bee Crazy Apiary table. The principle there, Larry Grover of Ridgely, had made beeswax candles, honey and creamed honey.
