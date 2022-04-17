Tim Strack and Carm Powell lead the procession of nearly 100 faithful from St. Lukes United Methodist Church to St. Elizabeth’s RCC on Good Friday. There was a van to help folks who were not able to walk. Beautiful spring blooms bless the journey. Read more on page 2.
John Robbins in front and Tim Strack in red help carry the cross out of the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Cross walk in Denton
By TOM MCCALL/tmccall@chespub.com
A line of faithful follow the cross as it is carried through the streets of Denton on Good Friday. There were seven churches represented. A bus helped to move people from church to church as well.
DENTON — Seven churches and nine congregations came together at St. Lukes United Methodist on Good Friday to carry a wooden cross through the streets of Denton from church to church. At each stop there was a Bible reading and a 15-minute sermon with the abiding clergyman. There were readings from Luke, John and Matthew.
This was organized by the Denton Ecumenical Clergy Association. They have not been able to do this Easter ritual for a few years because of COVID-19. About 100 people sat in the pews, chatted during the walk and snaked through the town in a line.
“This is unity in the community,” said Pastor Thomas Fisher of Abrams Memorial Church.
The first volunteers to carry the cross were Tim Strack, Anne Fountain and Carm Powell. They said it was not as heavy as it looks because it is hollow. The hardest part was getting in and out of each church, all of which had different door sizes. They moved very carefully so as not to damage the cross or church entry point.
“It took two months to put together. There are Spanish, African American and Caucasian, but God does not discriminate. It is the same word,” Fisher said.
