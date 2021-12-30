CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Public Schools will be accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. Nominations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Teacher of the Year nominees must have completed a minimum of five years of successful teaching experience. The last three years must be as a teacher with Dorchester County Public Schools. Nominees must be certificated and highly qualified full-time classroom, resource, or specialist teachers who spend the majority of their time teaching. They must also continue to teach in Dorchester County through the 2022-2023 school year. School finalists may not have served as a TOY finalist during the past three years.
First-Class Teacher of the Year nominees must be in their first year of teaching. Nominees must be certificated and highly qualified full-time classroom, resource, or specialist teachers who spend the majority of their time teaching. They must also continue to teach in Dorchester County through the 2022-2023 school year.
Nominees must be available to attend all events associated with the Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year program.
There is a reception planned for March 29, 2022 to recognize nominees and announce the DCPS Teacher of the Year and First-Class Teacher of the Year. This reception may be held through a virtual platform; another announcement will be made prior to that date.
