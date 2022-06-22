GREENSBORO — As a cost-cutting measure, Delmarva Community Services is slashing bus service to north and west Caroline County.
The move comes after Caroline County Commissioners flat-funded the public transportation service in the fiscal 2023 budget that begins July 1. DCS had requested $130,913 for the next year, but the commissioners voted to fund the bus service at $85,000 — the same amount it was funded at for the past four years.
“At the request of the Commissioners, I attended the meeting on April 5, 2022, to provide ridership numbers and to answer questions,” Keith Adkins, DCS acting deputy director, wrote to County Administrator Jeremy Goldman in a letter dated May 24. “During the meeting I explained that DCS had to increase hourly wages for drivers to be competitive in the job market and the rising cost of fuel for our buses.”
Adkins said they planned to offset the funding deficit by reducing routes.
“DSC will begin the process to shut down the Route 7 which serves Greensboro, Denton, Ridgely, Hillsboro, Queen Anne, Cordova and Easton,” Adkins wrote.
Other bus routes travel to Denton and Easton, but Route 7 is the only one serving Greensboro, Ridgely, Hillsboro, Queen Anne and Cordova. The route includes a stop at Amick Farms in Cordova, a large area employer.
“It is effective July 1, yes, that is correct,” said Jerome Fitchett, deputy transportation manager, in a phone interview.
Loss of the bus service is a problem for area residents, especially for those men at Choptank Recovery, said Jeremy Savin, director of operations at the recovery house located in the old River View Hotel. There are currently 20 men there working on their recovery from substance abuse, many of whom rely on the bus route to get to work.
“This is the only route that covers Greensboro, Ridgely, Denton, Hillsboro, Queen Anne and Easton. We don’t have Uber. There is one cab service,” Savin said.
“Basically the majority of my clients don’t have transportation. There are very few job opportunities within walking distance of Greensboro. Several of them work at Walmart in Easton. One guy rides the bus to Easton to work at Wendy’s. Another big deal is Medicaid transport is really terrible in this area,” Savin continued.
The cut is happening even while Maryland Upper Shore Transit, of which Delmarva Community Transit is a part, is advertising services and encouraging new riders to use the multi-county bus system. The MUST ads offer safe, efficient public transportation to get to medical appointments, shopping and social events, work and training and Chesapeake College for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. But after July 1, northern and western Caroline County won’t be included.
“I spoke with a commissioner and he said Caroline County is asking for data regarding usage of this route, and they (Delmarva Community Services) won’t provide them any data. And they have asked for an increase in funds. And they (the county) won’t give them more money unless they provide data,” Savin said.
Caroline Commissioner Dan Franklin said, “We have asked Delmarva Community Services to provide a number of riders in Caroline County that use their services. To date they have been unable to keep a count of the riders. It is as simple as a click that they gather from their drivers, but in recent years when they are asking for budget increases, we have asked them to justify it with rider numbers. Who are they serving? How many people are they serving? And they have failed to do that. We did not defund Delmarva Community Services. We level funded them. They are reducing services that they cannot provide us documentation for.”
If the data warranted an increase in county funds, Franklin said they would have made the increase. But, since the passengers were not tracked, the commission decided to keep the funding flat.
Franklin went on to say, “They could not provide documentation of the number of riders that they are providing services to. We are responsible for taxpayer money.”
Adkins wrote, “The Commissioners mentioned numerous times about the low number of people on the bus but as I mentioned during the meeting the citizens that ride out buses are elderly, disabled, low and moderate income that rely on DCS transportation to get them to medical appointments, work, shopping, etc. Many of the riders have no form of transportation other than DCS. With the elimination of Route 7 there will be a reduction of Quality of Life for the citizens of Caroline County that ride this route daily.”
Editor Angela Price also contributed to this article.
