EASTON — The Delmarva Pride Festival was a chance for the LGBTQ community to celebrate with a weekend street festival that celebrated pride, featured drag performers and had 63 retail and food vendors in downtown Easton.
This festival, hosted this month due to June being recognized as LGBTQ pride month, marks the first pride celebration in Easton.
Tina Jones, chair of the board for the Delmarva Pride Center in Easton, was pleased to see several hundred attendees.
“We’re so happy with the crowds that we had here today and the energy that we are feeling,” Jones said. “The most important message today is let us be kind to one another and let’s accept everyone for who they are authentically and that we don’t pass any judgement on people based on how they look or their gender identity or who they love.”
The festival was organized by The Delmarva Pride Center, a community service organization dedicated to creating a positive environment inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. It supports, educates, connects, organizes and provides outreach to the Delmarva LGBTQ community and its allies.
“This festival is all about love. It’s all about making sure that we embrace each other,” said Jones.
The Delmarva Pride Center welcomes all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and embraces them as full members of the Delmarva community. The goal of the center’s efforts is to make the Delmarva Peninsula a safe community where everyone lives authentically with access to all services and support required to live fully. The purpose of the weekend festivities was to raise money for the center.
“It’s important that we get support as a nonprofit organization. We are 100 percent volunteer-run and staffed. We need financial support. Our goal is to actually open up a physical drop-in center in Easton. In order to do that, we have to have funds. The sponsors have given us a good start on raising money for that center, but that’s just the beginning. We want this to be present year round and not just one weekend out of the year,” said Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.