Denton Rotary Club President Amy Horne, left, meets with Mid-Shore Community Foundation President Buck Duncan at a Rotary mixer on May 10. They announced the two organizations will be working together in the future.
Cliff Berg, left, and John Mager attended the mixer to textol Rotary’s benefits. Berg is the district governor and Mager is the district governor-elect of Rotary District 7630, which covers all of Delmarva.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
DENTON — A delightful spread by the Chesapeake Culinary Center was laid out at the site for the Rotary Club of Denton on May 10. This was not only a recruiting meeting, it was also time for a special guest Buck Duncan, president of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, to meet members. This Easton-based foundation has a lot of its portfolio holding and growing money for nonprofits. The Rotary Club of Denton is now one of its member agencies.
“The Denton Rotary is going to set up a fund with Mid-Shore Community Foundation. That is why I am here. To show that partnership. They will help themselves by accumulating funds to do the good work that they do throughout Caroline County. The real celebration tonight is the endowment fund that we started with Mid-Shore. I always like to work in Caroline County — great organization, great people over here,” Duncan said.
He also offered some other ways that MSCF has real fiscal influence.
“We will provide the Mid-Shore with $1.7 million in scholarships this year, all kinds of scholarships — like technology and the normal scholarship and workforce development. Of that, $700,000 will be for Caroline County students,” Duncan said. “They are the biggest benefactors of our scholarships. These range up to $40,000; $5,000 will get you a year at Chesapeake College.”
Denton Rotary member Linda Prochaska said, “We want people to consider joining Rotary tonight so they participate in our activities and outreach. Some of our funds go to Rotary International but also serve here in the community. We give to local charities, like Lifetime Wells. They give us exciting and compelling reports about the number of wells drilled (in Africa) and the number of people that now have fresh water. It is very motivating.”
Amy Horne is the outgoing president and rang the Rotary bell to start the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. She had a PowerPoint presentation on Rotary and a bunch of brochures. She explained the four-way test Rotarians live by to the newcomers: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“Here at Rotary Club in Denton, we support basic education, literacy and economic development. We provide funding for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library that provides books to children ages birth to 5. We also provide a $500 scholarship to a Chesapeake College student who is from Caroline County. We also, with Sue Simmons, we spearhead a 10th grade career fair,” Horne said.
She continued, mentioning the Lifetime Wells project, “Clean drinking water is a basic human right.”
So is food. “We have packed 100,000 meals that were sent to local food pantries, like Aaron’s Place,” Horne said.
Rotary’s accomplishments thrive on community-level group effort, she added.
Special guests at the mixer included Cliff Berg, current district governor, and John Mager, district governor-elect.
The next president of Denton Rotary will be Angel Perez.
