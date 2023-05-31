DENTON — A delightful spread by the Chesapeake Culinary Center was laid out at the site for the Rotary Club of Denton on May 10. This was not only a recruiting meeting, it was also time for a special guest Buck Duncan, president of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, to meet members. This Easton-based foundation has a lot of its portfolio holding and growing money for nonprofits. The Rotary Club of Denton is now one of its member agencies.

