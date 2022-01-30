BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that Heather Gramm has been named the new assistant secretary for the Department’s Division of Business and Industry Sector Development. In her new role, Gramm will oversee the team focused on job creation, which deals primarily with business assistance, retention and attraction across the state. She will also oversee several other divisions within the agency, including the Office of Finance Programs; Strategic Industries and Entrepreneurship; International Investment and Trade; and Military and Federal Affairs. Gramm takes over this role from Signe Pringle, who was named deputy secretary in early 2021.
“Heather Gramm has always been a team player — both during her time at Maryland Commerce and while working for our partners in Frederick County,” said Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill. “We are thrilled to have her at the helm of our business development efforts and we know she will do a fantastic job in helping grow Maryland’s business community.”
Gramm has more than 20 years of experience in municipal, county and state economic development in a variety of roles including business development, community development and downtown revitalization. She previously worked for the agency from 2013-2017 as the director of regional growth and retention, and later returned to the Department of Commerce in 2019 as the senior director of strategic industries and entrepreneurship.
Outside of state government, Gramm served as deputy director for the Frederick County Office of Economic Development overseeing the county’s business development efforts, including business attraction, retention and expansion, small and minority business development strategies, as well as industry-sector development in the county’s targeted sectors. She began her career with the City of Frederick Department of Economic Development.
“I’m honored to continue serving Maryland residents and businesses in my new role as assistant secretary. I am passionate about the work we do in economic development, creating job opportunities for our residents, attracting investment to our communities, and fostering an environment for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive,” Gramm said. “I’m committed to carrying out our mission to provide assistance to local Maryland businesses as well as promoting our unparalleled assets and resources that truly make Maryland a premier place to do business.”
A Frederick County resident, Gramm earned a bachelor of arts in business administration from Hood College and obtained the Certified Economic Developer certification through the International Economic Development Council. She also served as President of the Maryland Economic Development Association from 2019-2021 and remains on the Board of Directors.
