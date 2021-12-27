Police line

FEDERALSBURG – Over a month after an arrest warrant was issued, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Baynard III of Federalsburg Thursday, Dec. 2.

An arrest warrant against Baynard, 31, was issued by the Circuit Court of Talbot County Nov. 4, charging him with failure to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

Baynard was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before the District Court commissioner.

Baynard was ordered held pending further action by the Circuit Court.

