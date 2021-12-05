DETROIT (AP) — The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left. The Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time; those missed opportunities proved costly.
Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to put Detroit ahead by 14 points, its biggest lead this season. Then he turned over the ball twice in the second half to help Minnesota rally.
He came through in the end, leading the long drive and delivering a sharp pass to the rookie receiver, who took advantage of the Vikings secondary playing too deep in the end zone.
The Lions (1-10-1) ended a 15-game winless streak that lasted 364 days since winning at Chicago last season, giving first-year coach Dan Campbell his first victory with the franchise.
The Vikings (5-7) hurt their chances of earning a wild-card spot in the playoffs by losing a game they were favored to win by a touchdown — and led until the very last tick of the clock.
Minnesota has the dubious distinction of being the first team Detroit beat this year because it missed chances to score more often, and allowed an offensively challenged team to score more than 17 points for the first time since Week 1.
The Vikings, perhaps lulled to sleep in the first half by the Lions’ gray “Color Rush” alternate uniforms that looked like pajamas, woke up with 16 points in the first 18 minutes after halftime.
Red-zone woes, though, will haunt them when they look back at how they let the Lions win. Minnesota had the ball inside the Detroit 20 twice in the first quarter, settling for field goals and a 6-0 lead, and Greg Joseph kicked another field goal in the third quarter after a drive stalled at the Lions 12.
Cousins connected on a third-and-goal from the 5 with a pass under the goal posts to a diving K.J. Osborn to pull within two early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota failed to convert on a pair of 2-point conversions in the second half, letting the Lions cling to a 23-21 lead early in the fourth period.
Detroit drove to the Vikings 38 on the ensuing possession and Goff tried to force a pass to T.J. Hockenson that was picked off by Cameron Dantzler. That led to the wild final minutes.
Goff finished 25 of 41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. St. Brown had 10 receptions for 86 yards — and the touchdown that set off a roar in Ford Field loud enough it might’ve been heard on Motor City streets.
Cousins was 30 of 40 for 340 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble. Jefferson had 11 receptions for a career-high 182 yards, taking advantage of an increased role when Adam Thielen was injured early in the game.
Chargers 41
Bengals 22
CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.
Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert’s TD passes.
Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Mixon’s 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But the Bengals came up empty on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell’s fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.
The Bengals committed four of the game’s seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
Eagles 33, Jets 18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led clock-eating Philadelphia to scores on its first seven possessions.
Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert. Kenneth Gainwell ran for a score, Jake Elliott kicked four field goals and the Eagles (6-7) improved to 12-0 all-time against the Jets (3-9).
With Hurts out with an ankle injury, Philadelphia bounced back from a disappointing 13-7 loss to the Giants last weekend at MetLife Stadium to slice through the Jets’ defense drive after drive. The only possession on which the Eagles didn’t score was their last.
But the win might have come at a cost as running back Miles Sanders left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury after running for 120 yards on 24 carries. Center Jason Kelce also limped off the field at the 2-minute warning.
It appeared the Jets and Eagles would be in for a slugfest as they both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. It was the first game since the Elias Sports Bureau began tracking in 1978 that each team scored TDs on their first three drives.
Things slowed considerably after halftime as the Jets held the ball for only 70 seconds in the third quarter — just three plays for 3 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles had 24 plays for 81 yards over 13:50 in the period. Philadelphia held the overall edge in time of possession: 35:36 to 24:24.
Four plays after Braxton Berrios returned the opening kickoff 79 yards, Zach Wilson found Elijah Moore in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was Wilson’s first TD pass since Week 4.
But Alex Kessman — signed Saturday from the practice squad to replace the struggling Matt Ammendola — missed the extra point in his NFL debut.
Minshew and the Eagles answered with a 36-yard TD to Goedert. And Elliott made his extra-point try to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead.
Wilson and the Jets came right back, with the rookie quarterback capping an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. But Kessman was wide left again on the extra point, prompting boos from the Jets fans at MetLife Stadium.
Cardinals 33, Bears 22
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and Arizona Cardinals beat struggling Chicago.
The Cardinals (10-2) got back Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins after both players missed three games because of injuries, then rolled to an easy victory over Chicago (4-8). The NFC West leaders, who have the NFL’s best record, intercepted Andy Dalton four times.
The Cardinals, who were coming off a bye, improved to 7-0 on the road.
, with each win by 10 points or more.
Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker picked off passes that deflected off the intended target on Chicago’s first two possessions. The Cardinals took advantage, with Murray connecting with Hopkins for a 20-yarder and scrambling 9 yards to the end zone. He also threw a 21-yard TD to James Conner in the second quarter to make it 21-7, sending Chicago to its sixth loss in seven games.
Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, giving him 10,092 in three seasons, on a cool and soggy afternoon. At 24 years, 120 days, he became the fourth-youngest player with 10,000 career yards passing, according to NFL research. Drew Bledsoe (23 years, 299 days), Jameis Winston (23 years, 303 days) and Dan Marino (24 years, 63 days) are the only younger players to reach it.
Murray also joined Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with at least 10,000 yards passing and 1,500 rushing in his first three seasons.
Hopkins, back from a hamstring injury, caught two passes for 32 yards. Conner added 75 yards rushing and 36 receiving. Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen had interceptions.
Dalton, making his second straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of broken ribs, matched a career high for interceptions. He was 26 of 41 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
The early interceptions by Thompson and Baker helped put Arizona in control.
