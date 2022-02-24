(WEALTH OF GEEKS) — Digital real estate sales topped $85-million last month, on track to possibly crest $1-Billion by the end of the year.
Since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook’s parent company as Meta, just about everyone wants a piece of the metaverse. Real estate is a crucial feature of the metaverse. In this place, virtual reality rules the roost, and digital avatars take the place of humans. According to venture capitalist Matthew Ball, individuals and companies are lining up to stake their land claims in this virtual world many consider the latest computing wave.
The metaverse is designed to closely mirror reality, with features like games and space exploration added for good measure. If you’ve ever played Fortnite, then the concepts of digital avatars and skins are not foreign to you. But the metaverse brings users deeper into the online experience.
For example, open a barbershop. Sell virtual groceries. Spend time with your digital friends or make new ones. It’s all possible in the metaverse.
Take Facebook. The company is feverishly registering patents to capitalize on its early-mover status into the metaverse. Zuckerberg is betting billions of dollars each year that this virtual world, digital avatars, and real estate will become nearly synonymous with real life. One of Zuckerberg’s patents even incorporates biological data into digital avatars. On the monetization side, Meta targets virtual merchants and brand-sponsored digital goods.
These concepts could easily spill over into real estate, which is already very much integrated into the metaverse. On the one hand, owning real estate in the metaverse is a status symbol, like having an NFT as your profile picture on social media. But there’s more to it than that. Owning digital property allows participants to develop the land for fun or monetize assets.
And while you might not be able to live in a metaverse house physically, it can still cost you a pretty penny. Like NFTs, market participants continue to plunk down millions of dollars for digital property. For example, Ontario-based Tokens.com recently doled out $2.5 million for a digital plot of land in the Fashion Street district of Decentraland, a leading metaverse platform. As of November 2021, it was the single-largest land purchase on Decentraland. Here’s an example of a parcel of land in the metaverse on Decentraland located in the Rare Fashion District.
Source: Decentraland Not to be outdone, One Sotheby’s International Realty has introduced what it calls a “MetaReal” mansion, comprising a hybrid of a physical home and a corresponding digital version that takes the form of an NFT in the metaverse. The metaverse home is built on the SandBox platform, another virtual gaming world. In this case, the buyer also gets the keys to the physical home.
