BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees emerged from a rain delay and finally produced a big inning at the plate.
Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay that took place when they had a man on first with one out.
“Even when we hadn’t scored before the rain delay, it was like, ‘Man, these are the at-bats you want to have,’” manager Aaron Boone said. “I just felt from jump street it was much better than last night, and then we were able to finally break through there, obviously.”
Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed with the Orioles up 2-0.
Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a run. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a tying double to left-center, although Rizzo was thrown out at home on the play.
Donaldson, who came to the Yankees in a trade with Minnesota before the season, put New York ahead with a drive to right-center — a part of Camden Yards that was left unchanged when the wall in left was moved back and raised.
“It was a good feeling,” Donaldson said. “I knew as soon as I hit it, it was gone.”
Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the third. Jameson Taillon pitched 4 2/3 innings for New York, then JP Sears (1-0) came on and earned his first career win, working out of a fifth-inning jam by retiring Ramón Urías on a flyout with the bases loaded.
The Orioles also left the bases loaded in the sixth.
After the game, Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees couldn’t do anything against Baltimore’s relievers in an 11-inning loss Friday night, but Saturday it was New York’s bullpen that shined. Michael King followed Sears and pitched two scoreless innings. Clay Holmes got four straight outs for his first career save.
Baltimore starter Tyler Wells allowed three hits in four scoreless innings.
CROSSING THE
BORDER
The Yankees have a series at Toronto coming up May 2-4. Boone was asked about unvaccinated players, and whether he expects to be without anyone then. “I’m not, but we’ll see,” he said. “I don’t have anything to say on it right now. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
RISP
Mullins’ hit was the only one for the Orioles with runners in scoring position. They went 1 for 7 on the night and are 7 for 77 this season in those situations.
“It’s just something we’re struggling with it right now,” Hyde said. “The big hits will come. We’ve got to be patient. We’re playing close games we’re in every single night. Games can be changed with a hit here, a hit there, but happy with how competitive we are. We’re not getting the big hit to make it easy on ourselves.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: Hyde said LHP John Means is not likely to pitch any time soon. His timetable is still unclear amid concerns about his elbow, but Hyde said it’s not certain if Means will even pitch again this season. “He’s still seeing some doctors. He’s getting some second opinions,” Hyde said.
Pirates 6, Nationals 4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Washington on Saturday.
Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis, who has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season, said he thought he had a double coming out of the box.
“I was kind of taught to run until the defense stops you,” Chavis said. “I run as hard as I can until the defense stops me.
“The hitting staff, and everybody around here, has really helped me stay in shape in the field and in the batting cage, as well. I’ve been getting my work in and just waiting for my opportunity.”
Dillon Peters (2-0) relieved Pirates starter Bryse Wilson and pitched two no-hit innings. David Bednar surrendered one hit and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.
“We’re going to need our full roster to do that,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We’ve talked on the pitching side, we’re gonna need everybody to contribute in different ways. Bednar pitched in the seventh today. We didn’t see him do that at all last year.”
Juan Soto homered, doubled and walked twice, but Washington was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11.
“We had some opportunities with guys on base,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We hit the ball hard, though. We lined out a few times. We just couldn’t get that big hit with guys on base.”
Two more runs crossed for the Pirates in the eighth, when César Hernández tossed what could have completed an inning-ending double play past Josh Bell at first.
Chavis had one of three straight singles for Pittsburgh in the fifth, the first two chasing Nationals starter Josh Rogers (1-1). Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds reached off Rogers, and Chavis took Steve Cishek to right for an RBI.
Rogers allowed three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Wilson gave up two runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Soto took a changeup from Wilson 382 feet to right, knotting it 2-all in the fifth with his third homer. It bounced through a stairwell and into the Allegheny River, making Soto the 43rd different player to reach the water since PNC Park opened in 2001.
“I think, for me, the biggest thing is he doesn’t chase,” Wilson said of Soto. “So, when you pitch him, he’s perfectly fine taking a walk. You have to pitch him in the zone because he’s not going to swing out of the zone. I think, as talented as he is, that’s the hardest part as a pitcher.”
Bell dropped an RBI single into left off Chris Stratton in the ninth, cutting the deficit to three, before Soto scored on a force out for the 6-4 final.
“We kept it close,” Martinez said. “We wanted to keep it at one run with the top of the order coming up. We thought we had a great chance like that. It didn’t happen.”
CATCH A PAIR
Pittsburgh right fielder Ben Gamel ended Washington’s half of the fifth by laying out while charging left, robbing Keibert Ruiz. That came two innings after Nelson Cruz seemed destined for a couple bases before Gamel dove forward.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez (neck stiffness) has started throwing off flat ground, Martinez said.
Pirates: OF Anthony Alford (right wrist sprain) began a rehab assignment with Low-A Bradenton on Saturday. … SS Kevin Newman is day-to-day with a groin injury that had him miss a second straight game.
