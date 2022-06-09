CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council met Tuesday night to solve an urgent crisis with a failed septic pond, award more money to the sheriff’s office to apprehend more sex offenders, and allow citizens a chance for tire amnesty where residents can bring up to ten tires for county collection free of charge.
Councilman Lenny Pfeffer of District 4 said he felt the most important part of the meeting was addressing some failed septic ponds that are overflowing in a residential area.
“I was glad we could discuss the getting together with the Sanitary Commission and the health department so we can solve some of the confusion that’s going on in the county concerning some of the septic infiltration ponds,” Pfeffer said.
One failed septic pond serves about 14 homes and is a shared facility for holding tanks and solid waste. The pond is cresting too high due to recent heavy rain.
Council President Jay Newcomb says the pond trouble needs to be addressed right away.
“The crested pond water needs to be addressed immediately. It needs to be pumped out and tied into the sanitary district pipes to address the problem,” Newcomb said.
The county is also offering a tire amnesty day where citizens can bring up to ten tires, off the rim, for a free collection at the tire-collecting site. The event is meant to help prevent the random dumping of tires on private and public lands and waterways.
The tire amnesty date is July 16 from 7:30 a.m. until noon. The tires can be brought directly to the public works location on Handley Road in Cambridge.
“We want to have tire amnesty so the tires don’t end up in the ditches, sides of roads or in the landfills,” Newcomb said.
The council also discussed the need to apprehend more sex offenders. The sheriff’s office requested a grant to help provide funds to increase manpower and allow officers to work additional hours in regards to finding and apprehending sex offenders.
“I think for the community to help get any kind of sex offenders out of the community is a positive thing,” Pfeffer said.
There was discussion about the Harriet Tubman statue that is coming to the county court’s courtyard. The council was asked to provide funds to move a telephone pole guide wire that is situated where the statue is set to go. The statue is set to be unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon.
