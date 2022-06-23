CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council Tuesday commended two rescue workers who saved the life of a county resident in a fire. The council also discussed streaming the meetings live in the future, tire amnesty for used tires and a proposed Chalk Art festival on Hoopers Island.
Paramedic Brandon Givens and EMT Tyler Jones were recognized for bravery on May 20, 2022, when they searched a smoke-filled home without hesitation and saved the life of a resident on the second floor. Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said the two men demonstrated a high level of bravery.
“It was great that we could recognize two of our EMS providers for saving a life. We need to get more recognition to our providers who do great work. We have a lot of great employees out there who we need to start recognizing,” Pfeffer said.
After the emergency workers were commended, Council President Jay Newcomb talked about grant money that will be used to improve internet in the county and how it will be used to ensure that the council meetings will be livestreamed in the future.
“Now that we have gotten some grant money, our internet is going to be upgraded in different parts of the county. There was a motion put on the floor that passed that we will do livestreaming immediately,” said Newcomb.
Newcomb also talked about the July 16 Tire Amnesty Day in the county, where residents may dispose of up to 10 passenger tires or five other types of tires to include ag/truck tires. Tires must be off the rim. One trip per county resident is allowed and a copy of driver’s license and vehicle registration will be required. The event is first-come, first-serve and only 66 tons of tires will be collected. The tires can be brought to the Beulah Landfill from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Next, the Dorchester Center for the Arts asked the council to approve a Chalk Art Festival for the first weekend in November on Hoopers Island. The Hoopers Island Chalk Art Festival would feature chalk art from top artists. Four chalk artists would be brought in from California, Florida, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The local fire department would be commissioned to provide food and beverages and four bands would perform during the festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After discussion of the art festival, the council moved to relocate the management board of the county from government to a new status as a nonprofit organization so they could have better access to grants and money from philanthropic organizations and individuals.
“When they are a government entity, they can’t take contributions from people whereas if they’re a nonprofit, they can then take contributions from people that are outside of a regulated grant system by the government,” Pfeffer said.
The next Dorchester County Council meeting will take place on Tuesday July 5.
