CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss topics such as a solar project ban, a capital improvement list from school engineers and more rails to trails improvements.
Council President Jay Newcomb talked about how the solar projects and farm legislation got sent back to the planners.
“Solar is going to, after a public hearing on legislation, be sent back to the planning commission to really visit and look at all the comments that were discussed tonight in writing and in the council’s decision. For them to go back and come back with some other ideas or thoughts and start the process again for legislation adoption,” said Newcomb.
The legislation would be for solar farms up to 35 acres.
“It’s to make requirements that the solar companies or farmers would have to have setbacks from neighbors and screening so people can’t see the size. A lot of things that come out of the meetings the planning commission and public have had during previous meetings,” said Newcomb.
Acting County Manager Donna Lane read the legislation which would have limitations on solar farms.
“It would place a cap on solar with no more than 1,200 acres of solar arrays in the AC district. The minimum lot requirement would be 25 acres with a maximum of 35 acres. Lots 50 acres or more cannot be subdivided for the purpose of circumventing this requirement. The setback will be 200 feet from all right of ways and property lines,” said Lane.
When the council agreed to reject the solar legislation and send it back to planning, councilwoman Libby Nagel made several banging sounds in the adjacent room and abruptly left the meeting.
Following that, the council heard from Dorchester County school engineers about a capital improvement wishlist for many school buildings and affiliated buildings.
“That was the capital improvement with the projection of what the school board wants to do with their school renovations and capital improvements for the next several years. It’s the wishlist that they are submitting to us and it goes to the state for approval. It’s all put into the County Council’s budget. It’s just a proposal. Nothing is finalized and it is a type of wishlist that the council looks at for consideration for adoption. This gives the state some guidance of what the county is going to be asking for,” said Newcomb.
Chris Hauge, school facilities engineer and safety and security coordinator said this years projects focus on air quality and school safety.
“This year we have two themes for our schools that I think everyone can relate to. We want to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency in three of our elementary schools including South Dorchester school. The second thing is to provide major upgrades to school security at all of our elementary schools to include secured visitor vestibules and upgrades to the security systems in those facilities,” said Hauge.
The council was astonished to learn that school resource officers in the schools are not allowed to search students or visitors who may have a weapon coming into a school. Only school employees are allowed to search students.
“If somebody walks in with a weapon, the actual school resource officer can’t do anything, can’t search or check a student. It’s got to be a school employee to actually do the search and check the student if they do have something in their possession,” said Newcomb
Next, the council looked at the possibility of converting several miles of abandoned train tracks into Rails to Trails for bike and walking trails.
“What was brought up a while back was that the state wanted to get rid of all the rails in Dorchester County and they were given to us. We said no before because it is so much liability. We have to take the rails up, level the trails and blacktop them for bikes and walking. It’s a very expensive liability issue,” said Newcomb.
The rails are abandoned and the construction costs to convert them are high.
“Now, we know that we are not going to be using the rails anymore. And if they ever want them back, we would have to put them back once removed. So just to make trails for running and walking throughout the county and we have railroad from Cambridge all the way to Preston,” said Newcomb.
Following that, the county council announced that the Golden Hill Transfer Station will be closed from 10/20 through 10/27 for roadway improvements and paving. Golden Hill will reopen on 10/28, weather permitting. A temporary location has been set up at Gootee's Marine. This location will be open from 7am to 4pm. Public Works staff will be at this location to assist citizens and to keep any blown litter picked up. Two VMS boards have been put in the location to advise the public.
