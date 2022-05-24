CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Health Department has announced that community transmission of COVID-19 is now at medium level.
Prior to this change the transmission level was reported as low.
CDC recommendations at this stage are:
High-risk individuals should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Wear a mask on public transportation.
You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
The total case rate over the last seven days is higher than 200 per 100,000 people, classifying Dorchester County the medium category.
The health department will hold a vaccination and booster clinic from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the Long Wharf Farmers Market.
Additional vaccination clinics will be held at various locations throughout the month of June, including:
Friday, June 3: 10 a.m. to noon at Shiloh House Apts., 6206 Shiloh Church Hurlock Road in Hurlock; and 1 to 2 p.m. at Avenues Recovery Ctr., 821 Fieldcrest Road in Cambridge
Monday, June 6: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge SDA Church, 616 Race Street in Cambridge
Friday, June 10: 10 a.m. to noon, Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care, 2472 Cambridge Beltway in Cambridge
Saturday, June 11: 10 a.m to noon, Dorchester Health Dept., 3 Cedar Street in Cambridge
Monday, June 20: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Living by Truth Ministries, 711 Bradley Avenue in Cambridge
The FDA has approved and the CDC recommends the Pfizer two-shot COVID-19 vaccine and booster for everyone age 5 and older. The Moderna two-shot vaccine and booster are approved and recommended for adults 18 and older. A second booster shot is recommended for adults 50 and over, at least four months after the first booster. A booster shot does not need to be from the same brand as the first two shots.
