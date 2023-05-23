North Caroline High senior Rebecca White went undefeated in singles and doubles this season, and would have been a strong candidate to win a second straight singles title last week at the Class 2A East Region II tennis championships.
But Rebecca’s father, North Caroline girls’ head tennis coach Dennis White, said this year’s decision where to play Rebecca was influenced by former Cambridge-South Dorchester coaching legend Bill Busick.
“I guess having come up through kind of the Bill Busick system over to Cambridge, I’ve really looked at doubles as a better opportunity for us than singles,” Coach White said. “Last year I just didn’t have anybody that I thought I could pair up with her. This year there were options. There were almost too many options.”
Coach White’s decision to pair Rebecca with Josh Huster proved wise last Wednesday, as the tandem defeated Easton’s Erin Boyle and Clay Nagel, 6-1, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title while helping North Caroline win its first overall 2A East Region II team championship at the Glasgow Courts in Cambridge.
North Caroline also had senior Lisseth Ixlaj-Fuentes win the girls’ singles title, and had runner-up finishes from Carson Bishop and Hayden Kent in boys’ doubles, and Ava Barrett and Abby Lorenc in girls’ doubles.
Only the champions from the eight regions in each of the state’s four classes advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday at Frederick High School and Frederick’s Baker Park.
St. Michaels won its second consecutive 1A East Region II championship, with Carly Gill and Cooper Baum winning the mixed doubles title for a third straight year, while Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp defended their girls’ doubles crown. Runner-up efforts from Miles Fox (boys’ singles) and Alexandria Rockwell (girls’ singles) helped boost the Saints to the title.
“They complement each other pretty well,” St. Michaels head coach Jordan Miller said of Gill and Baum, who last year finished fourth at states. “What really makes them play well together is Carly has a strong serve and that allows Cooper to take control of the net when he has opportunities. And then Cooper hits a very nice left-handed forehand that draws people out wide and Carly can volley and hit the overhead and put balls away.”
Gill and Baum defeated North Dorchester’s Milian Jiggetts and Aiden Hughes in the semifinals, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (4), then swept Pocomoke’s Aubrie Castaneda and Caleb Norfolk, 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.
Mackenzie Fox and Kemp proved a winning combination for a second straight year, defeating North Dorchester’s Maddie Tobat and Jules Tobat, 6-1, 6-2 for the championship.
“Abbie’s volleys and overheads have been very improved her of late,” Miller said. “She’s playing her best tennis now. Mackenzie, she’s always been a workhorse. She gets everything back and is our baseline specialist back there. So she makes everybody work hard to beat ‘em. And that’s really why they work well together. Abbie plays well at net and Mackenzie gets everything possible at the baseline. If they utilize their strengths we’ll be very successful.”
Washington’s Scott Noble rallied to defeat St. Michaels’ Miles Fox, 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (3) in the 1A East Region II boys’ singles final, and Pocomoke’s Marli McDorman won her second straight girls’ singles crown, beating Rockwell, 6-0, 6-1. Washington’s Clinton Lankford and James Jimenez earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over North Dorchester’s Tito Fonseca and Jake Stone in the boys’ doubles final.
Seeded third in the 2A East Region II bracket, Rebecca White and Huster dispatched of Parkside’s Hannah Mezick and Dylan Hoang, 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals before defeating Easton’s Boyle and Nagel in the final.
“I know she wanted to play doubles,” Dennis White said of his daughter. “It just looked like a good way to go because Josh is a quality tennis player. And I thought they could complement each other on the court.
“They haven’t played a lot together which I guess worries me because we don’t have mixed doubles during the season,” Dennis White continued. “It would have been nice to have tried that. But they had both played doubles during the year so that’s much better than the old system we had (where a player either played singles or doubles during regular-season play, not both).”
The second seed in the girls’ singles bracket, Ixlaj-Fuentes gave the Bulldogs a second champion, when she beat top-seeded Emily Ferguson of Stephen Decatur, 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.
“Really, really proud how well she played,” Coach White said of Ixlaj-Fuentes. “I think she had only two losses during the season. I think the most impressive was watching her and Rebecca play against (Kent Island’s) Ana Castro in girls’ doubles that first time we played during the season. The quality of hitting going on, I told Lisseth afterwards how far she’s come. I guess her sophomore year was the first time she ever picked up a tennis racket. She was out there hitting with them and looked like she belonged.”
Stephen Decatur’s Matt Beck and David Janney defeated Caroline’s Bishop and Kent, 6-4, 6-1 in the boys’ doubles final, and Parkside’s Mikayla Smith and Hafeeza Akhtar beat Barrett and Lorenc, 6-1, 6-4 for the girls’ doubles title.
Easton sophomore Jake Hershey won the boys’ 2A East Region II singles title. Seeded fourth, Hershey beat No. 1 seed Ethan Bishop of Wicomico, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals before crafting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Parkside’s Tyler Staffeldt in the final.
“We’ve been talking about that since he was young,” said Easton head coach Aaron Hutt, who worked some with Hershey prior to high school. “The idea, there’s no shame or not lesser a feat to some people to win it in doubles, but there’s an increased risk to try and do it in singles. So he wanted to try it.”
“I think it was brilliant in that he instead of just using one style and hoping for the best, he adjusted and used all his tools for different opponents,” Hutt added. “So it was more impressive to me then just playing one style and hoping for the best.”
On Monday, May 15, C. Milton Wright won four of the five brackets at the 2A East Region I championships at Rising Sun High. Spoiling the Mustangs’ hope for a clean sweep were Queen Anne’s County sophomore Lucy Taylor and her sister Meg, a freshman.
While the Taylor family has deep tennis history, the sisters only played doubles together once during the regular season because Meg Taylor was nursing an injury the first month of the season. When Lucy’s regular doubles partner was away on a band trip, Lions head coach Dee Fisher paired the Taylors and said they “just kind of clicked.”
Fisher’s biggest concern at regionals was the Taylors’ first-round opponent, C. Milton Wright’s Alexandra Carvan and Marissa Turner.
“I knew C. Milton Wright was a tough opponent,” Fisher said. “I figured if we got past C. Milton Wright in the first round that we would have beaten anybody else.”
The Taylors proved Fisher correct, beating Carvan and Turner, 7-5, 6-4 in the opener, then sweeping past Elkton’s Jordan Voros and Sydney Williams, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. The Taylors capped their title run with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Kent Island’s Megan Carpenter and Isabelle Gamez in the final.
Queen Anne’s Wylee Kusmider lost in the boys’ singles finals.
Kent Island placed three in the finals, with Ana Castro falling in the girls’ singles title match, Max Barba and Kyle Kaufman losing in boys’ doubles, and Jamie Tranquill and Cody Sanderfer getting beat in mixed doubles.
A transfer from Ohio, Kent County junior Vagelis Ananiadis won the boys’ singles title in the 1A East Region I championships at Cecil Community College, defeating Colonel Richardson’s Levi Divjak, 6-0, 6-0 in the title match.
“He’s been been dominant,” Kent County boys’ head coach Tyray Johnson said of Ananiadis. “Reason I was kind of surprised was he’s been playing with a hurt elbow. So he’s been kind of playing in pain, but he came through.”
The Trojans had a second champion, as Nina Fahrman and Maritza Lopez defeated Colonel Richardson’s Kalei Durando and Carly Van Schaik, 6-4, 6-4 for the girls’ doubles championship.
