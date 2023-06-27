Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Caeleb Dressel, shown here in the 2020 Summer Olympics, finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle Tuesday at the U.S. nationals, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

 AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel dropped farther and farther behind, a far cry from the dominant swimmer he was at the last Olympics.

  

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.