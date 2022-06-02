J. Coursey Willis and The Stone Authors will perform at this year’s DrinkMaryland: Centreville event. The band, led by Kent Island front man J. Coursey Willis, made their debut last year. ON THE COVER: Justin Taylor, a Southern Maryland native and former Sam Grow Band member, graced the DrinkMaryland: Centreville stage with his special blend of country rock last year much to the delight of the festival-goers.
Joining J. Coursey Willis and The Stone Authors on the DrinkMaryland on Centreville stage will be the Justin Taylor Band. Justin Taylor, a Southern Maryland native and former Sam Grow Band member, graced the DrinkMaryland: Centreville stage with his special blend of country rock last year much to the delight of the festival-goers.
Bull & Goat Brewery is one of the many beer, wine, and spirits craft alcohol vendors participating at the Fifth Annual DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event.
Keirstyn Frey of MISCellaneous Distillery in Mount Airy serves a shot of Maryland-made hard liquor to a customer at a 2021 DrinkMaryland in North Beach.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Local craft beers, wine and liquor will be featured at the June 18 event in Centreville.
The town of Centreville and Maryland Wineries Association will host a fifth annual DrinkMaryland event on Saturday, June 18, at Courthouse Square, to highlight local craft beers, wine and spirits.
Admission is free and attendees age 21 or older able to buy drink passes.
“Since 2017, DrinkMaryland has provided the Maryland Wineries Association the opportunity to celebrate curated local talent in Centreville,” said Jim Bauckman, director of communications for the Maryland Wineries Association.
The event runs from 12 p.m to 5 p.m. Food vendors will offer crab cakes, barbecue and lobster rolls and other festival fare.
Laurie Forster, a wine expert, returns as the event’s emcee. Singer-songwriter, J. Coursey Willis is scheduled to share the DrinkMaryland stage with his band, the Stone Authors, and the Justin Taylor Band.
“When Centreville volunteers gathered in 2016 to create a new signature event to attract visitors, they had no idea that their vision would result in what would become a much beloved event for locals as well,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street Manager. “Our event concept came to fruition when we approached the Maryland Wineries Association in 2017 to partner with us in our shared commitment to celebrating Maryland’s craft beverage makers, artisans, and entertainers,” she adds.
Sponsors include The Beres Group at RE/MAX Executive, Queenstown Bank, Rosendale Realty, the Rural Maryland Council, Queen Anne’s County Library, Second Wind Contracting, and Shore United Bank.
“Our Maryland makers event would not be possible if not for our corporate sponsors as well as our volunteers who work tirelessly to plan and execute this amazing event,” said D’Agostino.
