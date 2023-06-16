Lawyers Row in downtown Centreville transforms into a mecca for artisan shopping and festival foods during Centreville’s Maryland Makers event, DrinkMaryland: Centreville. This year’s event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Fresh off a recording session in Nashville, Tenn., Chesapeake Sons will be performing at DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event. This free open air festival features two live performances by Maryland musicians. Festivalgoers can also peruse artisan booths on Lawyers Row, and enjoy a variety of food. Those attendees 21 and over can purchase tasting passes to sample local wine, beer and spirits, enjoy drinks by the glasses or purchase bottles to enjoy at home.
Lawyers Row in downtown Centreville transforms into a mecca for artisan shopping and festival foods during Centreville’s Maryland Makers event, DrinkMaryland: Centreville. This year’s event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Photo by Jennifer Moore
If you close your eyes during Philip Dutton and The Alligators’ DrinkMaryland: Centreville performance on Saturday, June 17, you just may think you’re in the French Quarter.
CENTREVILLE — When a group of 24 Main Street volunteers gathered in 2016 to create a new signature event to attract visitors to Centreville little did they know that their efforts would lead to the production of an event that not only attracts about 1,800 visitors from seven different states in addition to Washington, D.C., and Maryland, but also that the event would be equally popular with locals.
The event concept went from idea to fruition when Centreville Main Street approached the Maryland Wineries Association in 2017 to partner with the Town to celebrate Maryland’s craft beverage makers, artisans, and entertainers. Now in its sixth year, DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event will be hosted from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on Lawyers Row and Broadway.
Admission to the event is free and attendees over the age of 21 (ID required) may purchase tasting passes to explore local wine, beer and spirits. Tasting passes are available for $20 in advance at drinkmaryland.org for $25 on the day of the event at the check-in tent on the corner of Broadway and N. Commerce Street.
This year’s event will feature nearly 40 Maryland makers, including live performances by Chesapeake Sons, led by band founder Jason Morton of Chester, and Philip Dutton and The Alligators, led by front man Philip Dutton of Worton. Emceeing the stage and engaging the audience with a special tasting session will be certified sommelier, national speaker and “edutainer” Laurie Forster of Easton.
Chesapeake Sons will be performing their signature blend of Southern rock. The band has toured throughout the United States as well as at a special international music festival in Lithuania, and has shared the stage with renowned music legends such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Church, ZZ Top, Kid Rock, and Shooter Jennings. Chesapeake Sons was back in studio in Nashville, Tenn., writing and recording new music in mid-May, so the DrinkMaryland: Centreville audience may be treated to some brand new tunes.
Philip Dutton and The Alligators will perform some lively original and cover music that will evoke the sounds of New Orleans, and for good reason. Philip Dutton was born and raised in Louisiana and developed his musical chops from influences such as bayou two-step dancing music and the music of Zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier.
DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event is produced by event partners Maryland Wineries Association and the Town of Centreville and is executed by a group Centreville Main Street volunteers and MWA staff and volunteers. The signature event is funded in part through the generosity of its corporate sponsors.
To purchase a tasting pass for DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event, visit drinkmaryland.org.
